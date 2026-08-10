Ariana Grande's 'Petal' Tops Billboard 200, Marks Her Biggest Debut In Seven Years

Ariana Grande has made a strong comeback on the Billboard 200 with her new album Petal. The album has debuted at No. 1 with 295,000 equivalent album units, a figure that combines album sales and streaming activity.

According to a Variety report, the debut marks Grande's seventh No. 1 album, while also giving her biggest opening since 2019.

One Of 2026's Biggest Debuts

With 295,000 units, Petal currently has the sixth-biggest album debut of 2026. BTS' Arirang leads the list with 641,000 units, followed by Olivia Rodrigo's You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love with 485,000, Drake's Iceman with 463,000, Harry Styles' Kiss All the Time. Disco Occasionally with 430,000, and Noah Kahan's The Great Divide with 389,000.

‘Petal' Sets New Records

Petal has performed better than Grande's previous album, Eternal Sunshine, which opened with 227,000 units in 2024. The new album has also recorded a bigger debut than Sweetener and Positions. However, Thank U, Next remains her biggest opening, with 360,000 units in 2019.

Of the album's 295,000 units, 168,000 came from album sales, according to Billboard. This is Grande's second-biggest sales week of her career. Only My Everything, released in 2014, had a stronger sales week.

Vinyl was a major part of the sales, with 96,000 vinyl copies sold. Streaming also gave the album a major boost. Petal recorded 128.83 million on-demand streams, which translated into 126,000 SEA units.

What's Happening In The Top 10?

Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem dropped to No. 2 with 75,000 units, while Olivia Rodrigo's You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love moved to No. 3 with 74,000.

Ella Langley's Dandelion was at No. 4, followed by Noah Kahan's The Great Divide at No. 5 and Drake's Iceman at No. 6. Wallen's One Thing at a Time ranked No. 7, Olivia Dean's The Art of Loving was No. 8, Michael Jackson's Thriller came in at No. 9, and Kahan's Stick Season rounded out the top 10.

Charli xcx's Music, Fashion, Film, which debuted at No. 3 last week with 75,000 units, has now fallen out of the top 10.

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Can Grande Stay At No. 1?

Grande could hold on to the top spot for another week, as there are no major superstar releases expected to challenge Petal immediately. However, stronger competition could arrive the following week with Phoebe Bridgers' first new album in six years.

The album's release has also attracted plenty of attention around Grande and her music. This comes after the singer said she plans to take a sabbatical from public life, adding further interest to the album's rollout.

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