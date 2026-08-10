Smallcap Stock Under Rs 100: Aditya Birla Group Stock Tanks Over 8% As Q1 Net Loss Widens

Smallcap Stock Under Rs 100: Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd. slumped more than 8% in early trade on Monday, Aug. 10, after the fashion retail company's net loss widened during the April-June quarter of fiscal 2026-27 (Q1FY27). The Aditya Birla Group company declared its first quarter earnings for fiscal 2027 on Saturday, Aug. 8, reporting a net loss of Rs 215 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 212 crore in the corresponding period last year.

On Monday, the smallcap stock currently priced under Rs 100, opened at Rs 61.70 compared to a previous close of Rs 63.33 and extended losses by over 8% to hit an intraday low of Rs 57.86 apiece on the NSE so far during the session. Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd. last traded 8.87% lower at Rs 57.71 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.17% drop in the Nifty 50 benchmark. The stock has slumped over 7% in one week, nearly 4% in one month, and 24% on a year-to-date basis. The company commands a market cap of Rs 7,059.43 crore, according to stock exchange data.

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Aditya Birla Fashion Share Price Intraday

Aditya Birla Fashion Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Loss at Rs 215 crore versus loss of Rs 212 crore.

Revenue up 10.6% at Rs 2,026 crore versus Rs 1,831 crore.

EBITDA up 4.7% at Rs 117 crore versus Rs 112 crore.

EBITDA margin down at 5.8% versus 6.1%.

The company's revenue from operations rose 10.6% to Rs 2,026 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026 from Rs 1,831 crore in the corresponding period last year. In terms of operations, EBITDA advanced 4.7% to Rs 117 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 112 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA margin contracted 5.8% year-on-year against 6.1%.

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