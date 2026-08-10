Info Edge Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, What To Watch, Share Price Performance

Info Edge (India) Ltd. will hold a Board meeting today to consider and approve its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Info Edge's recruitment business remains the key earnings driver, with investors likely to track hiring activity and Naukri's growth amid changing demand conditions. Performance at 99acres will also be closely watched, while commentary on margins, cash deployment and the FY27 outlook could influence the stock's near-term trajectory.

Info Edge operates online platforms including Naukri.com, 99acres.com, Jeevansathi.com and Shiksha.com, spanning recruitment, real estate, matrimony and education.

Here's everything you need to know about Info Edge Ltd.'s Q1FY27 results schedule.

Info Edge Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 29, Info Edge Limited announced that the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The filing, however, did not include any details about the declaration of a dividend.

Info Edge Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company further informed that a one-on-one meeting will be held with the institutional investors and investors to discuss the results for Q1FY27:

Ethos Invest- Aug. 12

Tiger Pacific Capital- Aug. 14

Aberdeen- Aug. 14

Dalal & Broacha Portfolio Managers Pvt. Ltd- Aug. 17

Also Read: Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Aug 10

Info Edge Q1 Results: What To Watch

Investors will closely focus on these key metrics when Info Edge reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

Naukri.com revenue and billings growth

Recruitment activity and IT hiring trends

99acres revenue and operating performance

EBITDA margin and profitability

Performance of Jeevansathi and Shiksha

Cash position and capital allocation

Management commentary and FY27 outlook

Also Read: Kaynes Technologies Q1 Review: Brokerages Flag Working Capital, Cut Earnings Estimates

Info Edge Share Price Performance

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,437.80 apiece on the NSE India on Aug. 21, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 908.30 apiece on May 25, 2026.

Info Edge Q4FY26 Results Snapshot

Naukri.com parent's net profit more than doubled to Rs 566 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 272 crore in the preceding quarter.

Revenue rose 6.1% to Rs 869 crore in the January to March quarter from Rs 819 crore in the previous quarter. Notably, the company posted one-time gain of Rs 70.2 crore against a loss of Rs 51.9 crore on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

EBIT surged 14.9% to Rs 303 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 264 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025-26. EBIT margin stood at 34.9% in Q4 against 32.2% in the preceding quarter.

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