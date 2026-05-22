Info Edge Q4 Results: Naukri.com Parent's Profit Doubles On One-Time Gain, Dividend Declared — Check Record Date

Info Edge announced fourth quarter results for the fiscal year 2025-26 on Friday, May 22. Naukri.com parent's net profit more than doubled to Rs 566 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 272 crore in the preceding quarter.

Revenue rose 6.1% to Rs 869 crore in the January to March quarter from Rs 819 crore in the previous quarter. Notably, the company posted one time gain of Rs 70.2 crore against a loss of Rs 51.9 crore on a quarter on quarter basis.

In terms of operations, EBIT surged 14.9% to Rs 303 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 264 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025-26. EBIT Margin stood at 34.9% in Q4 against 32.2% in the preceding quarter.

In addition to quarterly results, Info Edge declared a final dividend of Rs. 3.6 per equity share. The record date to determine eligible shareholders for the final dividend is Friday, July 24.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.