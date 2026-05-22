JSW Group And Uber Joins Hands To Scale Electric Mobility In India

JSW Group and Uber have announced a partnership aimed at accelerating the adoption and growth of electric mobility in India, with the two companies set to work together to explore and scale EV solutions designed specifically for the needs of local riders and drivers.

The move was announced by JSW Group on their social media, confirming that the partnership will be executed through JSW Green Mobility, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the group.

It aims to make electric mobility more accessible across the country, with the partnership also bringing together JSW Group's manufacturing and infrastructure capabilities with Uber's ride-hailing platform and technology expertise.

Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement and JSW Paints, and Chairman of JSW Dulux, offered his thoughts on the partnership, stating, "By combining Uber's platform scale and mobility insights with JSW's growing automotive and clean mobility ambitions, we hope to contribute meaningfully to India's EV ecosystem."

The announcement comes at a time when India's push toward electric vehicles has gained significant policy momentum, with the government actively incentivising EV adoption across both personal and commercial mobility segments.

Ride-hailing platforms have been identified as a key channel for accelerating EV penetration given the high utilisation rates of commercial vehicles.

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