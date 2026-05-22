Sun Pharma Q4 Results: Profit Jumps 26% Even As Margins Slip; Dividend Declared

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 surged 26.2% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The Pharma giant posted a bottom-line of Rs 2,714 crore compared to Rs 2,150 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue went up 12.8% to Rs 14,612 crore from Rs 12,959 crore.

Sun Pharma registered exceptional gains worth approximately Rs 1,700 crore in fiscal 2026. This included exceptional items worth Rs 1,307.5 crore and exceptional tax credit of Rs 385.4 crore for the year ended March 31, 2026.

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On the operational front, the Pharma company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation grew 6.2% year-on-year to Rs 3,954 crore, matching estimates of Rs 3,946 crore. However, the EBITDA margin contracted to 27.1% from 28.7% in the previous year's quarter, but was in-line with estimates of 27.2%.

The company's bottom line was also supported by a higher foreign exchange gain, which climbed to Rs 427 crore against a gain of Rs 291 crore in the same period last year.

The drugmaker has annnounced a final dividend of Rs 5 per share per equity share of Rs 1, subject to shareholder approval.

Sun Pharma Q4 Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit Up 26.2% At Rs. 2,714 crore Vs Rs. 2,150 crore

Revenue Up 12.8% At Rs. 14,612 crore Vs Rs. 12,959 crore

Ebitda Up 6.2% At Rs. 3,954 crore Vs Rs. 3,724 crore

Ebitda Margin At 27.1% Vs 28.7%

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Analysts' Consensus Estimates

Net Profit At Rs. 2,714 crore Vs Estimate of Rs. 2,762 crore

Revenue At Rs. 14,611.8 crore Vs Estimate of Rs. 14,492 crore

Ebitda At Rs. 3,954 crore Vs Estimate of Rs. 3,946 crore

Ebitda Margin At 27% Vs Estimate of 27.2%

Sun Pharma Share Price

The stock fell after the earnings announcement, reaching an intraday low of Rs 1833.10 apiece, down over 3% on the NSE. It pared some losses to trade 2.6% lower at Rs 1,843.

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