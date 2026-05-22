Breakthrough In US-Iran Talks? Announcement On Final Peace Deal Draft Likely Soon, Says Report

A possible breakthrough in long-running tensions between the United States and Iran could be on the horizon, with a final draft of a proposed peace agreement expected to be announced within hours, according to Al Arabiya sources.

The reported agreement, mediated by Pakistan, outlines an immediate, comprehensive and unconditional ceasefire across land, sea and air operations.

The draft also reportedly includes mutual commitments by both sides not to target military, civilian or economic infrastructure, alongside a complete halt to military operations and hostile media campaigns.

According to the report, the framework further stresses respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs.

It also guarantees freedom of navigation in the Arabian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman, key global energy transit routes that have frequently been flashpoints in regional tensions.

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The proposed deal is also said to include the creation of a joint mechanism aimed at monitoring implementation and resolving disputes. Negotiations on unresolved issues would reportedly begin within seven days of the agreement taking effect.

One of the key provisions of the draft involves the gradual lifting of US sanctions in exchange for Iran's commitment to the terms of the agreement.

The document reportedly reaffirms adherence to international law and the United Nations Charter and would come into force immediately upon official announcement by both sides.

Earlier, multiple media reports highlighted Pakistan's diplomatic role in the ongoing mediation push. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio publicly acknowledged Islamabad's engagement with Tehran, saying, “I believe the Pakistanis will be travelling to Tehran today. So hopefully that'll advance this further.”

His remarks came as US President Donald Trump cautioned that negotiations with Iran remained right on the borderline between a diplomatic breakthrough and renewed military escalation.

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