Pep Era Ends: Manchester City Confirm Guardiola To Step Down After Final Match Of Season

Manchester City have confirmed that Pep Guardiola will step down as manager after the club's final Premier League game of the season against Aston Villa on Sunday, ending a transformative 10-year spell that redefined both Manchester City and English football itself.

Despite signing a contract extension last year that was expected to keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2027, Guardiola has decided to leave one year early. The 55-year-old departs after guiding City to a domestic cup double in his final campaign, lifting both the FA Cup and EFL Cup, though Arsenal ultimately edged City to the Premier League title following a damaging draw at Bournemouth on May 20.

“Don't ask me the reasons I'm leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it's my time,” Guardiola said in an emotional farewell statement released by the club.

“Nothing is eternal. If it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City.”

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Guardiola leaves as the most successful manager in Manchester City history, having delivered 20 major trophies since arriving from Bayern Munich in 2016. His haul includes six Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League crown, three FA Cups, five League Cups, three FA Community Shields, one FIFA Club World Cup and one UEFA Super Cup.

Beyond the silverware, Guardiola shifted the standards and tactical landscape of English football. His 2017/18 “Centurions” side became the first team in top-flight English history to reach 100 Premier League points, while also setting records for most wins (32), most goals scored (106) and biggest goal difference (+79) in a single campaign.

He later guided City to an unprecedented four consecutive Premier League titles between 2020/21 and 2023/24, a feat no English club had previously achieved. The 2018/19 domestic treble and the historic 2022/23 continental Treble further cemented City's place among Europe's elite.

To honour his legacy, Manchester City have confirmed that their expanded North Stand at the Etihad Stadium will be renamed "The Pep Guardiola Stand". Additionally, the club is commissioning a statue of Guardiola that will be erected on the approach to the stadium's main entrance.

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak described Guardiola's tenure as “an evolution that cannot be undone,” while CEO Ferran Soriano called him “a City legend forever.”

Although Guardiola is leaving the managerial role, he will remain connected to the City Football Group as a Global Ambassador, advising clubs within the CFG network on technical projects and football development initiatives.

Across spells with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, Guardiola has won 12 league titles, 17 domestic cup trophies, three UEFA Champions League titles, as well as four UEFA Super Cups and four FIFA Club World Cups.

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