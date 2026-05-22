Malayalam Weekend OTT Releases: From Madhuvidhu To Amoz Alexander — Films, Web Series To Watch

The Malayalam film industry is offering a diverse and exciting lineup of OTT releases this weekend across various platforms. From light-hearted romantic comedies to gripping crime thrillers, audiences can enjoy a wide range of entertaining content.

Bhishmar (Sun NXT and Prime Video)

Bhishmar is a Malayalam romantic comedy thriller starring Dhyan Sreenivasan, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, and Divya Pillai in the lead roles.

Directed by East Coast Vijayan, the film revolves around the life of Murugan, a young man whose ordinary life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally gets entangled in a thrilling and unpredictable adventure. This leads to a series of comical situations and suspenseful moments.

The movie promises an engaging blend of light-hearted comedy blended with thrilling moments, making it a perfect entertainer for audiences looking for both laughter and excitement.

Streaming from May 22

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Madhuvidhu (SonyLIV)

Directed by Vishnu Aravind, the Malayalam romantic comedy Madhuvidhu stars Sharaf U Dheen, Kalyani Panicker, and Jagadish, among others.

The story revolves around Amruth Raj (Ammu), who stays in a house with all men. With no women in the household, the family believes the house is cursed. After facing multiple marriage proposal rejections, Ammu finally finds love and marries.

What begins as a sweet and charming love story soon transforms into a test of patience and endurance, leading to hilarious and chaotic situations.

Streaming from May 22

Shesha 2016 (Sun NXT)

A bilingual crime thriller, which was simultaneously shot in Kannada and Malayalam, is directed by Pradeep Arasikere. The story follows a moral dilemma that turns into a survival story as problems arise.

The film was released on 6 March 2026. It stars Devaraj as Deputy Superintendent of police; Pramod Shetty as ASI Anthony Varghese; and John Kaippallil as SI Das R.

Shesha 2016 is an intense and thought-provoking crime thriller that unfolds a gripping, multi-layered story packed with drama, suspense, and powerful character-driven moments.

Streaming from May 22

Amoz Alexander (Manorama MAX)

Amoz Alexander is a gripping Malayalam crime thriller that follows true-crime hosts, John and Mary. They meet and interview Amoz Alexander, a convicted felon, at his isolated place. What begins as a routine interview quickly turns into a disturbing and intense psychological confrontation.

Streaming from May 22

Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahaariyaya Pranayakadha

Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha (2024) is a Malayalam romantic comedy. It serves as a spin-off to the popular hit Nna Thaan Case Kodu. The story revolves around a man and his determined efforts to win over Sumalatha's heart.

Streaming since May 19

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