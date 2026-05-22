Eicher Motors Declares Bumper Dividend Of Rs 82/Share, Highest Since 2020; Check Payout Details

Eicher Motors Ltd. has declared a bumper dividend of Rs 82 per equity share of face value of Rs 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. Notably, the dividend amount is the highest since 2020.

The dividend is subject to shareholders' approval at the next annual general meeting of the company, and will paid be paid within 30 days from the date of approval, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The record date for ascertaining entitlement of final dividend for fiscal 2026 has not been set.

The auto giant had issued an final dividend of Rs 70 per share in Aug 2025. Eicher Motors on Aug. 7, 2024 had given a dividend of Rs 51 per share. It was in March 2020 when the company gave an interim dividend of Rs 125 per share.

The Royal Enfield maker has posted a 12% year-on-year increase to Rs 1,520 crore in its net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 1,362 crore. The Bloomberg consensus estimate was Rs 1,455 crore.

Consolidate revenue of the Royal Enfield maker advanced by 16% year-on-year for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 6,080 crore in comparison to Rs 5,241 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes rose 20.3% to Rs 1,514 crore from Rs 1,258 crore. Margins expanded to 24.9% from 24% in the same quarter of fiscal 2025.

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Eicher Motors Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 12% at Rs 1,520 crore versus Rs 1,362 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,455 crore).

Revenue up 16% at Rs 6,080 crore versus Rs 5,241 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,965 crore).

Ebitda up 20.3% at Rs 1,514 crore versus Rs 1,258 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,488 crore).

Ebitda Margin at 24.9% versus 24% (Bloomberg estimate: 24.9%).

To pay final dividend of Rs 82 per share.

Eicher Motor Share Price

The stock ended 1.35% higher at Rs 6,985 apiece on the NSE. This compared to a 0.27% advance in the benchmark Nifty index on Friday.

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