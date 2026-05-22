Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Mohanlal Starrer Continues Drawing Crowds To Theatres, Earns This Amount

Drishyam 3 continues to perform strongly at the Indian box office, with the Mohanlal-starrer earning Rs 4.12 crore net in India on Day 2 so far, according to live estimates from Sacnilk.

The crime thriller is currently running across 2,635 shows nationwide on its second day while maintaining around 39% overall occupancy. With the latest numbers, the film's total India net collection has climbed to Rs 19.97 crore, while the India gross currently stands at Rs 23.23 crore.

The film had opened on a blockbuster note with Rs 15.85 crore net on Day 1 across 5,506 shows, recording a strong 51.3% occupancy nationwide. Compared to its massive opening, Day 2 collections currently show an expected drop of nearly 74%, although the film continues to hold exceptionally well in key Kerala centres.

Overall Occupancy And Format Performance

The Malayalam 2D version remained the film's best-performing format on Day 2 with 46.25% overall occupancy. Morning occupancy stood at 37.33%, while afternoon shows witnessed a strong rise to 55.17%.

Among dubbed versions, Tamil 2D recorded 28.78% occupancy overall, followed by Telugu at 17.08%. Kannada remained the lowest-performing version with 14.56% occupancy.

Language-Wise Collection Breakdown

Malayalam continued driving the film's business by a huge margin. The Malayalam version collected Rs 3.61 crore net on Day 2 from 1,549 shows while maintaining 53% occupancy.

The Telugu version earned Rs 0.30 crore from 689 shows with 17% occupancy. Tamil contributed Rs 0.14 crore from 282 shows while registering 24% occupancy. Kannada added Rs 0.07 crore from 115 shows with 18% occupancy.

Region-Wise Occupancy

Kochi once again emerged as the film's strongest market with a massive 78.5% occupancy across 233 Malayalam shows. Kottayam followed with 75.5% occupancy, while Kozhikode recorded 74%.

Thrissur maintained excellent performance at 66.5%, while Kollam and Alappuzha registered 66% and 65% occupancy, respectively. Trivandrum also showed improvement with 51% occupancy from 219 shows.

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Outside Kerala, Chennai registered 30.5% occupancy in Malayalam shows, while Bengaluru recorded mixed trends across languages. The Malayalam version in Bengaluru stood at 19% occupancy.

Mumbai, Hyderabad and NCR remained among the weakest-performing centres for the Malayalam version, with occupancy staying below double digits in several locations.

In Telugu markets, Karimnagar and Warangal emerged as the strongest centres with 34.5% and 34% occupancy, respectively. For Tamil screens, Puducherry led with 47.5% occupancy, followed by Trichy at 43%.

About Drishyam 3

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 continues Georgekutty's story as his carefully buried past once again threatens his family's future.

The film also stars Siddique, Asha Sharath, Esther Anil, Ansiba Hassan and Meenakshi. The crime-drama thriller has a runtime of 2 hours and 39 minutes with a U/A certification.

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