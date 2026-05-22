Colgate Q4 Results: Profit Flat As Margin Shrinks, Revenue Up 7%; Dividend Of Rs 24 Declared

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited reported a largely flat fourth-quarter profit as margin pressure offset healthy topline growth, while the company also announced a second interim dividend of Rs 24 per share, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The FMCG major posted a net profit of Rs 353 crore for Q4 FY26, marginally lower than Rs 355 crore reported in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose 7.3% year-on-year to Rs 1,595 crore from Rs 1,486 crore.

EBITDA, or the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amor declined 2.3% to Rs 510 crore versus Rs 522 crore a year earlier, while EBITDA margin contracted sharply to 31.9% from 35.1%.

In its earnings release, the company said Q4 net sales growth stood at 9%, supported by broad-based momentum across core and premium portfolios. Advertising spends during the quarter increased 10% year-on-year as the company continued to focus on premiumisation and category consumption.

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The board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 24 per equity share of Re 1 each. The total dividend payout for FY26 stands at Rs 48 per share. The dividend will be paid from June 17, 2026, to shareholders on record as of June 1, 2026.

Managing Director & CEO Prabha Narasimhan said the company ended FY26 with continued acceleration in sales growth, with the domestic business posting 9.2% year-on-year growth in Q4.

“We are pleased to end the year with continued acceleration in sales growth, with our domestic business achieving 9.2% year-on-year growth in Q4 FY26. This momentum was broad-based across our core and premium portfolios and balanced between pricing and volume,” she said.

Narasimhan added that the company's premium portfolio continued to outperform, with strategic investments helping deliver growth “3x the overall company growth.”

The results were declared after the market hours. Shares of Colgate-Palmolive had closed 0.28% lower at Rs 2,158.9 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.27% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.

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