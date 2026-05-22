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Q4 Results Live Updates: Eicher Motors, Hindalco, Sun Pharma, NTPC Green To Report Earnings Today

Key companies in focus include Sun Pharma, NTPC Green Energy, Hindalco Industries, Eicher Motors, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Fortis Healthcare and 3M India.

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Q4 Results Live Updates: Eicher Motors, Hindalco, Sun Pharma, NTPC Green To Report Earnings Today
9 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the Q4FY26 earnings season.

Over 190 companies are scheduled to announce their March-quarter results on May 22, making it one of the busiest days of the ongoing earnings season.

Key companies in focus include Sun Pharma, NTPC Green Energy, Hindalco Industries, Eicher Motors, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Fortis Healthcare and 3M India.

Investors will closely track revenue growth, profitability, margin trends and management commentary, while several companies could also announce dividends alongside their results.

Stay tuned for live updates, key earnings highlights and market reaction throughout the day.

May 22, 2026 12:00 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Hindalco Key Expectations

Key Expectations For Hindalco Q4FY26

  • Firm aluminium prices likely to support India biz profitability.
  • India aluminium EBITDA expected to improve sequentially in Q4.
  • Novelis performance expected to stabilize after Oswego disruptions.
  • Copper biz likely aided by stronger realizations & by-product credits.

May 22, 2026 11:50 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Eicher Motors Volumes Preview And Key Monitorables

Volumes

  • Total Q4 sales up 12% at 317,561 vs 282,823
  • Double-digit volume growth to support revenue performance YoY.

What to watch?

  • EBITDA margin shall expand on price increases, cost savings and operating leverage.
  • watch out for are demand outlook, capacity addition and launch timelines.

May 22, 2026 11:40 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Eicher Motors Preview

Eicher Motors Q4FY26 Preview (Cons YoY)

  • Revenue expected to rise 14% at Rs 5965 cr vs Rs 5241 cr
  • EBITDA expected to rise 18% at Rs 1488 cr vs Rs 1258 cr
  • Margin expected to rise 90 bps at 24.9% vs 24%
  • Net profit expected to rise 7% at Rs 1455 cr vs Rs 1362 cr

May 22, 2026 11:30 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Sun Pharma Preview

SPECIALTY BUSINESS

  • Global specialty sales expected at US$400 mn
  • Growth of 36% YoY and 9% QoQ (adjusted for US$55 mn milestone in Q3)
  • Growth driven by Unloxcyt launch
  • Supported by pickup in Leqselvi
  • Strong prescription growth in Ilumya

 

GEOGRAPHIC PERFORMANCE

  • India business expected to grow 13% YoY
  • India formulations expected to grow 12.8% YoY driven by chronic segment
  • Growth supported by recent launch of generic semaglutide
  • ROW / Emerging Markets expected to grow 16% YoY
  • EM plus ROW growth estimated at ~19% YoY

 

US BUSINESS

  • US sales expected at US$469–500 mn range
  • YoY growth modest at ~1.1%
  • Growth supported by specialty / innovative medicines
  • QoQ performance expected flat to slightly lower
  • Due to insurance re-verification at start of calendar year

May 22, 2026 11:20 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Sun Pharma Preview

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Q4FY26 Preview (Cons, YoY)

  • Revenue may rise 12% at Rs 14492 cr vs Rs 12959 cr
  • Ebitda may rise 6% at Rs 3946 cr vs Rs 3716 cr
  • Ebitda margin expected at 27.2% vs 29%
  • Net profit may rise 28% at Rs 2762 cr vs Rs 2154 cr

Sun Pharma Q4: Expected Performance

  • Overall sales expected to grow 12% YoY
  • Sequential decline of 6% QoQ
  • US sales expected at US$500 mn, up 5% QoQ

May 22, 2026 11:08 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Hindalco Preview

Hindalco Industries is expected to report revenue of Rs 74,073 crore for Q4FY26, while Ebitda is likely to come in at Rs 9,154 crore with margins at 12%. Profit is estimated at Rs 4,579 crore.

May 22, 2026 11:01 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Analyst Expectations At A Glance

Bloomberg estimates indicate strong earnings expectations for a number of large-cap companies.

Eicher Motors is expected to report revenue of Rs 5,965 crore, Ebitda of Rs 1,489 crore and profit of Rs 1,455 crore for the quarter.

Hindalco Industries may post revenue of Rs 74,063 crore and profit of Rs 4,579 crore, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is seen reporting revenue of Rs 14,493 crore and profit of Rs 2,762 crore.

May 22, 2026 11:00 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Hello & Welcome

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit’s Q4FY26 earnings liveblog.

More than 190 companies, including Sun Pharma, Hindalco, Eicher Motors and Colgate-Palmolive India, are set to announce their March-quarter results today. Stay tuned for live updates and key highlights through the day.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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