Q4 Results Live Updates: Eicher Motors, Hindalco, Sun Pharma, NTPC Green To Report Earnings Today

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the Q4FY26 earnings season.

Over 190 companies are scheduled to announce their March-quarter results on May 22, making it one of the busiest days of the ongoing earnings season.

Key companies in focus include Sun Pharma, NTPC Green Energy, Hindalco Industries, Eicher Motors, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Fortis Healthcare and 3M India.

Investors will closely track revenue growth, profitability, margin trends and management commentary, while several companies could also announce dividends alongside their results.

Stay tuned for live updates, key earnings highlights and market reaction throughout the day.