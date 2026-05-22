Godrej Properties Awards Its Biggest-Ever Single Contract To Tata Projects In Gurgaon — Details Inside

Godrej Properties Ltd. is in focus as the company has partnered with Tata Projects for core and shell contstruction works worth approximately Rs 1,100 crore across three premium luxury residential developments along Golf Course Road in Gurgaon. This will mark the company's largest single contstruction contract award to date.

The deal covers three of Godfrej's upcoming projects - Godrej Sora, Godrej Astra, and Godrej Samaris - all located along one of the India's most competitive and quality-conscious luxury residential corridors.

Godrej Samaris, the newest addition to the trio, is an upcoming launch in Sector 53, Gurugram, spanning 7.41 acres. The partnership also marks the first-ever collaboration between Godrej Properties and Tata Projects, bringing together two of India's most recognised brands.

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Commenting on the partnership, Godrej Properties Chief Operating Officer Sandeep Navlakhe said, "Our partnership with Tata Projects is a strategic step towards strengthening execution across some of our most important luxury developments. Golf Course Road represents one of India's most competitive and quality-conscious residential markets, and delivering here demands a strong focus on precision, scale, and consistency.

"Through this collaboration, we aim to further enhance delivery timelines, construction excellence, and on-ground efficiency, while continuing to create homes that are thoughtfully designed and aligned with evolving customer expectations," he added.

Shares of Godrej Properties are trading with slight cuts of around 0.36% on Friday. This compares to a half a percent gain in the Nifty benchmark index.

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