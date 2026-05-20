Tata Communications Appoints Ganapathi Lakshminarayanan As MD & CEO, Shares Jump Nearly 5%

Tata Communications has appointed Ganapathi S Lakshminarayanan as Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer and Additional Director, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday, May 20.

Tata Communications shares surged following the announcement, rising 4.76% intraday at Rs 1,725 apiece.

Lakshminarayanan has been appointed for a term of five years from May 20, 2026 to May 19, 2031, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company, the filing said.

On January 21, the company informed the exchanges that board of directors has selected Lakshminarayanan to be appointed as MD and CEO designate.