Tata Communications Appoints Ganapathi Lakshminarayanan As MD & CEO, Shares Jump Nearly 5%

Tata Communications has appointed Ganapathi S Lakshminarayanan as Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer and Additional Director, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday, May 20.
Tata Communications shares surged following the announcement, rising 4.76% intraday at Rs 1,725 apiece.
Lakshminarayanan has been appointed for a term of five years from May 20, 2026 to May 19, 2031, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company, the filing said.
On January 21, the company informed the exchanges that board of directors has selected Lakshminarayanan to be appointed as MD and CEO designate.
Who Is Ganapathi Lakshminarayanan?
With over three decades of international management experience, Ganapathi Lakshminarayanan has worked with multinational corporations, B2B startups, and Indian enterprises. As the MD, Group Vice President for ServiceNow - India and SAARC, he was responsible for driving market growth for ServiceNow. Before joining ServiceNow, Ganesh was the CEO of Airtel Business in India and the CEO of Airtel's Enterprise Business unit.
In terms of education, Ganesh secured an MBA from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. He holds a BS in Computer Science and Engineering from Guindy Engineering College in Chennai.
Ganesh has been elected twice to the NASSCOM executive council and served on the FICCI council. Additionally, he is a founding member of Social Venture Partners, Bengaluru.
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