'Kashi In Rome': PM Modi Receives Painting, Holds Talks With Italian PM Meloni

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rome, where he was warmly received by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and presented with a painting of Varanasi by Italian artist Giampaolo Tomassetti.

Expressing his deep appreciation for the artwork, PM Modi took to X and said it was a "a glimpse of Kashi in Rome."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also shared a glimpse of PM Modi's visit. Extending a warm welcome to her Indian counterpart, she posted a picture at the Colosseum and said, "Welcome to Rome, my friend."

ALSO READ: "Welcome To Rome, My Friend": PM Modi Gets Warm Welcome From Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Both Prime Ministers held wide-ranging discussions at a diplomatic dinner, followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum.

While sharing highlights of the reception and an evening of diplomatic engagement, PM Modi wrote, "Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner, followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum." He added, "We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India–Italy friendship."

During high-level talks, PM Modi and Italian PM Meloni focused on expanding collaboration across trade, investment, defence, energy, and critical technologies. The strategic meeting underscores a growing alignment within key global frameworks, notably the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

This initiative aims to boost trade connectivity across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, reinforcing both nations' commitment to shared economic and innovation goals.

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