CHSE Odisha 12 Result 2026 Declared; Check Direct Link For CHSE +2 Results

The Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE Odisha) declared the Plus Two (Class 12) results for 2026 at 12:30 PM on May 20, on its official site at chseodisha.nic.in. CHSE Controller of Examinations Prasanta Kumar Parida has announced the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 in a press conference.

Once available, students can retrieve their provisional mark sheets online via the official website by entering their login information, including roll numbers and registration details. In case the websites experience heavy traffic on the day results are announced, alternatives such as SMS and DigiLocker will be available for accessing the results.

This year, approximately 3.94 lakh students participated in the Odisha Class 12 board examinations and are eagerly anticipating their results.

CHSE Plus 2 Result 2026: Direct Link to access CHSE +2 results

chseodisha.nic.in

results.odisha.gov.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

CHSE Plus 2 Result 2026: Follow these steps to check & download results

Step 1: Navigate to the official site at chseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “CHSE +2 Result 2026” link available on the main page.

Step 3: Input the necessary login information, including roll number and registration details.

Step 4: Submit the provided information.

Step 5: The result should be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download and print the provisional mark sheet for your records.

CHSE Odisha Plus 2 Result 2026: Follow this guide to check your results via SMS

If website access is slow, students can also obtain their results through SMS by following these steps:

Step 1: Launch the SMS application on your mobile device.

Step 2: Type: RESULT_OR12 <Roll Number>

Step 3: Send the message to 56263.

Step 4: The result will be sent to your registered mobile number.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Revaluation Portal Faces Technical Glitches, Expected To Resume At 2.00 PM

CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2026: Follow these steps to check & download via DigiLocker.

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in or open the corresponding mobile application.

Step 2: Log in or create a new account.

Step 3: Confirm your mobile number using an OTP.

Step 4: Link your Aadhaar number if necessary.

Step 5: Look for CHSE Odisha documents.

Step 6: Download the digital mark sheet.

Previous year total passing marks

In 2025, a total of 382,729 candidates took part in the board examinations, achieving an overall pass rate of 82.77%, which reflects a decrease from last year's 86.93% when approximately 300,000 candidates participated. Examining the performance by gender, it was evident that girls excelled over boys, attaining a pass rate of 87.24% as opposed to boys' 77.88%.

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