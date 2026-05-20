CBSE Class 12 Revaluation Portal Faces Technical Glitches, Expected To Resume At 2.00 PM

The Central Board of Secondary Education informed on May 30, 2026, that the online application system for obtaining scanned copies of Class 12 answer books is temporarily facing technical glitches, with services expected to resume by 2:00 PM the same day. The board issued a circular and a social media advisory.

The technical disruption comes as CBSE has opened the re-evaluation window for Class 12 students starting May 19, following the declaration of results that recorded an 85% pass percentage with girls outperforming boys.

The circular stated - It is informed to all stakeholders that the online application for submitting requests to obtain scanned copies of Class XII answer books is presently facing technical glitches. A team of experts is addressing the problem, and the application is expected to be live by 02.00 PM today. We request your patience and cooperation in this regard. To ensure that students seeking scanned copies of their answer books for grievance redressal be given the priority, they are requested to avail the facility first once the application resumes. Students who wish to obtain scanned copies for archival purposes will be provided the opportunity immediately after the current process of reevaluation is completed. We kindly request such students to wait until the facility is made available. Your cooperation is sincerely solicited, with the assurance that all students will be provided the requisite opportunity in due course.

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Students who wish to obtain scanned copies will be provided the opportunity after the current process of re-evaluation is completed, with the board kindly requesting such students to wait until the facility is made live again.

A day earlier, CBSE notified that an extension of date for obtaining scanned copies of evaluated answer books for Class XII Board Examinations 2026. The date was extended from May 22 to 23 due to technical glitches encountered for the post-verification facility.

CBSE slashed charges for re-evaluation

To ensure students seeking scanned copies of their answer books for grievance redressal can avail the service without delay, CBSE has implemented significant cost reductions in its post-result services. The board has slashed the fee for obtaining photocopies of answer sheets from Rs 700 to Rs 100, and reduced verification charges from Rs 500 to Rs 100. Additionally, re-evaluation of each question is priced at Rs 25, making the process more accessible to students.

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The revamped post-result grievance mechanism provides students with a transparent and structured process to review their evaluated answer books. Students must first obtain scanned copies of their answer sheets before deciding whether to apply for re-verification of scores or request re-evaluation of specific answers. The CBSE has clarified that students can choose up to 10 questions per subject for re-evaluation, and scores post-re-evaluation are definitive and cannot be altered again.

The CBSE has initiated the re-evaluation request submission period beginning yesterday, May 19. Answer sheet submissions will commence on May 22, and students will have the opportunity to inspect their re-evaluated answer sheets from May 26 to May 29.

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