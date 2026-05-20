"Welcome To Rome, My Friend": PM Modi Gets Warm Welcome From Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday welcomed her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi as he arrived in Rome, the final stop on his five-nation tour. Posting a photo with Modi on X, Meloni wrote, "Welcome to Rome, my friend!" She also shared an earlier image of the two leaders together at the Colosseum.

Speaking on visit to Rome, PM Modi in a post on X said, "Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship."

Earlier in the day, Modi received a warm reception from the Indian diaspora upon landing in Rome. He interacted with members of the community at his hotel and watched cultural performances. The Prime Minister also signed an autograph for a child who presented him with a portrait. PM Modi also viewed a painting depicting the ghats of Varanasi, created by an Italian artist inspired by Indian culture.

Along with Meloni, Modi will also meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella, and discuss with them ways to boost India-Italy cooperation.

Modi arrived in Rome from Norway. He was received at the airport by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani. This is the final leg of his five-nation tour. "Landed in Rome, Italy. I will be meeting President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and holding discussions with them," Modi posted on X.

PM Modi had previously visited Italy in June 2024 to attend the G7 Summit. Before arriving in Rome, the prime minister was in Oslo, Norway, where he participated in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit.

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