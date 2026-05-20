Delhi Reels Under Severe Heatwave As Mercury Crosses 45C, IMD Issues Orange Alert

Delhi recorded its first heatwave day of the month on Tuesday as temperatures crossed 45 degrees Celsius in several parts of the city, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert for the national capital.

The forecast of continued heatwave conditions until May 25 is due to the dry, searing northwesterly winds traveling from the Thar Desert and parts of Pakistan, which are trapping heat close to the surface.

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According to the IMD, dry winds and intense sunlight pushed temperatures above the 45°C mark, making it the hottest day of the season so far. The IMD has warned that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue across Delhi and several parts of northwest and central India over the next few days.

Rising Pollution & GRAP Stage 1 Imposed

Amid rising temperatures, Delhi's air quality also deteriorated, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping into the “poor” category at 336. Following the decline in air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR.

The key restrictions under GRAP Stage 1 include banning the use of coal and firewood in tandoors (hotels, restaurants, and open eateries) and restricting the use of diesel generators to emergency situations only, as per Indian Express.

The intense heat also drove up electricity consumption, with Delhi's peak power demand touching 7,776 MW on Tuesday, the highest recorded so far in 2026, according to State Load Dispatch Center (SLDC) data.

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Precautions

Authorities have advised residents to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure during peak afternoon hours, and take precautions against heat-related illnesses. People should wear light, loose, cotton and light-colored clothing, and protect their head using a cloth, hat, or umbrella. They are also advised to keep fire extinguishers at home and in vehicles for safety during emergencies.

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