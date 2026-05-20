Salman Khan's Latest Instagram Posts Explained: Here's Why Maatrubhumi Actor Is Angry At Paparazzi

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan lost his temper with paparazzi outside a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The incident, which was captured on video, quickly went viral. Soon after the incident, Salman took to Instagram and posted a series of strong, emotional messages addressing the situation.

What Happened At The Hospital

Salman Khan was visiting someone at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital when paparazzi followed him. As he exited the premises, some photographers reportedly began shouting "Bhai Bhai" and the name of his upcoming film 'Maatrubhumi' to grab his attention.

Visibly irritated, Salman scolded the paparazzi and gestured towards his forehead, asking, "Pagal ho gaye ho kya?" (Have you gone crazy?) He also questioned how they would feel if a family member of theirs was admitted to the hospital. In the viral video, the actor is seen gesturing angrily while confronting the photographers. They were then heard apologizing to him.

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What Happened To Salman Khan? Check Latest Instagram Posts

Later at night, Salman Khan shared a series of selfies on Instagram, accompanied by strongly worded captions, as a message about what had happened earlier. In one post, he wrote that he has always supported the media and helped photographers earn their livelihood. He stated, "If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain.The press that I have stood for interacted with taken care made sure that they also earn their bread n butter"

Addressing the situation where paparazzi were shouting the name of his upcoming film, he wrote, "But if they wanna make money from my losses…. keep quiet don't enjoy.bhai bhai bhai matrabhumi picture ki maaa ki aankh, pic imp hai ya life."(Is the picture more important or life?).

Following up with another post, Salman gave a stern warning and added, "Aise main sau jala doonga.Bhai k ek bhai k dukh par agli baar try kar lena mere sath.Buss try kar lena ….

Jab bhi tumhara koi hospital mai hoga kya mai aisa react karoonga ?" (I'll burn a hundred of you down like this. Next time, try doing this with the pain of one of my brothers. Just try it…When someone from your family is in the hospital, will I react the same way?).

He then posted another selfie and captioned it, "Saath saal ka ho gaya hoon lekin ladna nahiin bhoola yeh yaad rakh lena, jail mein dalo ge haaa haaa." (I have turned 60 years old, but I haven't forgotten how to fight. Keep that in mind, and sure, put me in jail.) The superstar made it clear that he expects basic decency and boundaries, especially outside hospitals. His posts have sparked widespread discussion online about the recent invasive paparazzi behaviour.

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