Salman Khan Clarifies 'Alone And Lonely' Post, Reveals Mom Asked 'Kya Hua Beta?'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan left fans concerned after sharing a cryptic post about being "alone and lonely" on social media. The actor later clarified the message and revealed that even his mother asked him what was wrong.

Salman Khan recently shared a reflective note differentiating between being "alone" and "lonely." The post quickly went viral, sending social media into a frenzy.

Salman Khan's Clarification

In his latest post, Salman reassured everyone that he was not referring to himself. He added that he would be considered ungrateful if he called himself lonely, considering his huge family, friends, and a loyal fanbase. He wrote, "Arre yaar, I was not talking about myself. How can i be alone when i have such a large amazing family n friends n how can I be lonely when I have u guys, your wishes n Duas, I would be the biggest ungrateful person ever."

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He further explained that he sometimes feels the need for "me time" after being around people. "Sometimes, after being around people, I feel exhausted, so I need some me time. That's all...," wrote Salman.

He ended his note stating that his mother also expressed concern in regards to his last post. He wrote, "This time, no picture; don't make it breaking news. Mummy pooch rahi hai, Kya hua Beta? Chill maro yaar."

Internet Reacts

Fans quickly reacted to Salman Khan's clarification post with users commenting, "Just Salman Khan things," and "Oh, you are back in old mood." A user commented, "Sal-man Things," while another user wrote, "Ek aisa actor jis ka caption bhi charche meh rehta bhai jaan."

Salman's Viral Post

For those unaware, Salman Khan had shared a shirtless picture of himself relaxing on a sofa, with a deep and meaningful caption. He wrote, "By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yr self, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u….. Ab iske aage you Figure out what you need to do."

The seemingly emotional message left many fans worried with speculations that the superstar was going through a tough phase mentally.

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Salman Khan Projects

On the work front, Salman Khan recently appeared in Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji in a special cameo. His upcoming films include Maatrubhumi, which was previously titled Battle of Galwan. The film stars Chitrangda Singh, Zeyn Shaw, and Ankur Bhatia, among others.

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