Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana Film Shows Decent Hold — Collects This Amount

Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy entertainer 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' continued its theatrical run with steady collections on its fourth day at the box office. After a positive opening weekend, the film is witnessing a decent hold on its first Monday.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do - Box Office Collection Day 4

As per reports from Sacnilk, 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' collected Rs 3.25 crore net across 5,563 shows on Day 4. These figures reflect a 58.1% drop from the previous day's (Day 3 - Sunday) net collection of Rs 7.75 crore.

The total India gross collections are valued at Rs 24.84 crore, while the total India net collections are reported as Rs 20.75 crore.

On Day 4, the film collected Rs 75 lakh from the overseas market, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 4 crore so far. This brings the worldwide gross collection to Rs 28.84 crore.

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Day 4 Occupancy

As expected on a weekday, the film saw a drop in occupancy, recording an overall 13.07%. The mornings started with low figures of 5.15%, while afternoon shows rose to 11.38%. Evening shows reported 10.23%, and the night shows closed at a positive rate of 23.46%.

Box Office Performance

The film opened with Rs 4 crore from 6,822 shows on Day 1. Despite mixed reviews, the opening weekend registered a decent growth in collections. The first Saturday (Day 2) collected Rs 5.75 crore from 6,717 shows, while the first Sunday (Day 3) jumped to Rs 7.75 crore from 6,350 shows.

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About The Film

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is a comedy entertainer directed by Mudassar Aziz. Ayushmann Khurrana's character finds himself entangled with three women, portrayed by Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh. Each woman brings her own unique set of complications, resulting in hilarious and chaotic situations. The film blends romance, confusion, and thrilling chase sequences, delivering a complete entertainer on a comedic note.

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