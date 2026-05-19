Bharat Electronics Q4 Results: Profit Up 5%, Revenue Tops Rs 10,000 Crore; Dividend Declared

Bharat Electronics Ltd. saw a 4.7% YoY (year-on-year) uptick in its consolidated net profit for it financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026-27, according to an exchange filing from the firm on Tuesday. The company declared a final dividend of Rs 0.55 per share.

This was the firm's highest profitability in a quarter. The company's net profit was at Rs 2,225 crore compared to Rs 2,127 crore in the year-ago period.

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The firm's revenue was up 11.7% YoY to Rs 10,224, with it being the first time the company's revenue has crossed Rs 10,000. The defence electronics company's revenue in the year prior was at Rs 9,150 crore. Its Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was up 5.9% YoY to Rs 2,982 crore from Rs 2,816 crore in the previous fiscal. The Ebitda margin contracted to 29.2% from 30.8% in the preceding financial year.

Bharat Electronics Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 4.6% at Rs 2,225 crore versus Rs 2,127 crore

Revenue up 11.7% at Rs 10,224 crore versus Rs 9,150 crore

EBITDA up 5.9% at Rs 2,982 crore versus Rs 2,816 crore

EBITDA Margin at 29.2% versus 30.8%

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BEL Q3 Results

BEL in its December-quarter earnings, reported a 21% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,580 crore, compared with Rs 1,312 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations also registered solid growth, increasing 24% YoY to Rs 7,154 crore.

Share price of Bharate Electronics Ltd. saw a 0.86% decrease in its share price to trade at 422.95 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.17% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

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