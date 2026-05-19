Delhi Sizzles As Temperatures Rises, IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Noida, Gurugram

With maximum daytime temperatures ranging from 43-45 degrees Celsius, Delhi is currently experiencing a severe and scorching heatwave. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), some places, like Najafgarh and Mungeshpur, have even seen temperatures rise above 46°C to 47°C.

The National Capital Region is experiencing severe heatwave conditions due to dry winds and bright sunshine.

From Tuesday to Friday, the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow al;ert for extreme heatwave conditions across the NCR, including Noida and Gurugram.

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The majority of northwest and central India, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh, is also suffering from extremely hot weather. As temperatures continue to increase steadily around the nation's capital, Delhi residents are currently experiencing "peak summer".

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions, advising people to take measures against prolonged exposure to the intense heat, as the temperature is predicted to stay over 40 degrees Celsius for the next three days.

According to the Met Department's weekly weather report, Delhi is expected to see a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius and a low temperature of 28 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

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The National Capital Region is under a heatwave alert until May 22, according to IMD's weekly forecast. Over the next three days, the NCR may witness heatwave conditions with mainly clear sky and strong surface winds, with no relief in sight as of now.

The IMD warned that prolonged exposure to extreme heat could trigger heat-related illnesses, especially among infants, the elderly, and people with chronic illnesses. Citizens have been advised to avoid direct sunlight, stay hydrated, drink sufficient water, and consume ORS, buttermilk, lemon water, and other homemade fluids to prevent dehydration and heat stress.

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