Heatwave Alert: IMD Warns Of Severe Conditions In These States—Check Details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Orange and Yellow alerts across several parts of northwest, central, eastern, and southern India, warning of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions during the week. Maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius across northwest India between May 18 and May 24, while Chhattisgarh may see a sharper increase of 3-4 degrees Celsius till May 21.

The IMD has categorised the warnings based on intensity and duration, with an Orange Alert indicating “Be Prepared” conditions due to severe or prolonged heatwaves along with warm nights issued for Rajasthan, particularly western regions, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra's Vidarbha region.

A Yellow Alert, advising residents to remain aware and updated, has been issued for Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, and coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh experiencing high heat and humidity.

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Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan are likely to witness heatwave conditions from May 18 to May 24. Uttar Pradesh is expected to face particularly severe conditions, with both western and eastern regions likely to experience heatwave to severe heatwave conditions from May 19 onwards.

Gujarat and Odisha are likely to witness hot and humid weather, while Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh may also face heatwave spells through May 24.

The IMD warned that prolonged exposure to extreme heat could trigger heat-related illnesses, especially among infants, the elderly, and people with chronic illnesses. Citizens have been advised to avoid direct sunlight, stay hydrated, drink sufficient water, and consume ORS, buttermilk, lemon water, and other homemade fluids to prevent dehydration and heat stress.

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