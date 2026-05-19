Hajj 2026: Arafat Sermon To Be Delivered By Sheikh Hudaifi; Broadcast To Be Available In Over 30 Languages

Sheikh Ali Bin Abdul Rahman Hudhaify will deliver the Arafat Sermon 2026 from Masjid Namirah on May 26, 2026. It will be available in over 30 languages.

Last year, the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque said that the Arafah sermon translation project was finished. The project's goal is to improve communication between Muslims and non-Muslims by bringing Islam's message of tolerance to a worldwide audience in their own languages.

Quick Response (QR) codes, which provide quick access to both textual and audio translations, are a crucial component of the Arafah sermon's real-time translation. This enables pilgrims, whether inside or outside the sacred sites, to hear the sermon in their native tongue.

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The authority transmitted the Arafat Khutbah in 34 languages last year after the Hajj Sermon Translation Project was finished. Among them were:

1. Arabic, 2. Urdu, 3. English, 4. French, 5. Indonesian, 6. Persian (Farsi), 7. Hausa, 8. Chinese (Mandarin), 9. Russian, 10. Bengali, 11. Turkish, 12. Malay (Bahasa Melayu), 13. Spanish, 14. Portuguese, 15. Italian, 16. German, 17. Filipino (Tagalog), 18. Amharic (Ethiopia), 19. Bosnian, 20. Hindi, 21. Dutch, 22. Thai, 23. Malayalam, 24. Swahili, 25. Pashto, 26. Tamil, 27. Azerbaijani, 28. Swedish, 29. Uzbek, 30. Albanian, 31. Fulani (Fula), 32. Somali, 33. Rohingya, 34. Yoruba

This year's Khateeb Hajj Sheikh Ali Hudhaifi, the Imam and Khateeb of Masjid Nabawi, the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah, would deliver the Hajj Sermon in a few more languages, according to the authority.

Sheikh Ali Bin Abdul Rahman Hudhaify has been designated by the Saudi Royal Court to deliver the Hajj Sermon on May 26, 2026, the 9th of Dhul-Hijjah 1447AH, during this year's Hajj trip.

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Currently, Sheikh Ali Hudhaify is the Imam and Khateeb of the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah, Masjid an-Nabawi.

Sheikh Hudhaify was born in Al-Qarn Al-Mustaqim, Makkah Province, Saudi Arabia, on May 22, 1947. In 1972, he graduated with a Bachelor of Laws from Imam Muhammad ibn Saud Islamic University. Later, in 1975, he earned a doctorate and a master's degree in Islamic law from Al-Azhar University.

The Arafat Sermon is a Hajj Sunnah that emulates the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). On the ninth day of Dhu al-Hijjah, it is delivered from the pulpit of Masjid al-Namirah on Mount Arafat.

The Farewell Sermon of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who stood on these same plains more than 1,400 years ago, is cited by the Imam. Following the merging and condensing of the Khutbah, Dhuhr, and Asr prayers, pilgrims scatter around the plains to stand in prayer until dusk.

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