RITES Q4 Results: Net Profit Down 2%; Final Dividend Announced — Check Details

RITES Ltd. on Tuesday reported their earnings for Q4FY26, with revenue rising year-on-year even as net profitability saw over 2% decline.

The state-run railway engineering company's consolidated revenue grew 27.6% to Rs 768 crore in Q4, compared to Rs 602 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, net profit slipped 2.1% to Rs 130 crore from Rs 133 crore a year earlier.

Operating performance also weakened during the quarter. Ebitda fell 9.4% year-on-year to Rs 168.2 crore, against Rs 185.6 crore in the same period last year. The Ebitda margin contracted significantly to 21.9%, compared to 30.8% a year ago.

RITES Q4 (CONS)

Net Profit [RD] 2.1% At Rs 130 crore Vs Rs 133 crore YoY

Revenue [GU] 27.6% At Rs 768 crore Vs Rs 602 crore YoY

Ebitda [RD] 9.4% At Rs 168.2 crore Vs Rs 185.6 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 21.9% Vs 30.8% YoY

Dividend Announced

The company's board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.75 per equity share. The company has paid three interim dividends aggregating of Rs 5.20 per share for FY26.

Shares of RITES Ltd., fell over 2% on Tuesday with the stock trading Rs 205.29 at 2:56 p.m.

RITES Limited is a Navratna and Schedule 'A' Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways. It is a multidisciplinary engineering and consultancy organisation, providing a comprehensive range of services from concept to commissioning in all facets of transport infrastructure and related technologies.

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