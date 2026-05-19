Marty Supreme OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Timothee Chalamet Sports Drama

After a successful run in theatres and a major awards season campaign, Timothee Chalamet's sports drama Marty Supreme has finally arrived on OTT for viewers in India. The film, directed by Josh Safdie, created strong buzz worldwide for its unusual storyline, emotional intensity and Chalamet's transformation into an eccentric table tennis player.

Awards Buzz And Box Office Success

Marty Supreme first premiered at the New York Film Festival in October 2025 before releasing in cinemas through A24 on December 25. It emerged as A24's highest-grossing film, reportedly earning over $190 million worldwide against a budget of around $70 million.

The film received nine Oscar nominations, including Best Actor for Timothée Chalamet, although it did not win any awards. Chalamet, however, won Best Actor trophies at both the Golden Globe Awards and Critics' Choice Awards for his performance.

What Is Marty Supreme About?

Set in post-World War II New York, the story follows Marty Mauser, a talented but unpredictable young man obsessed with competitive table tennis. Marty works at his uncle's shoe store during the day, but secretly spends his nights hustling wealthy opponents in underground ping-pong matches played in cramped basements.

Things begin to change when Marty gets the opportunity to compete at the World Championships in Japan. However, the dream opportunity comes with a shocking demand — he is expected to intentionally lose a match to entertain the local crowd.

The film then explores Marty's struggle between ambition, self-respect and the pressure to constantly reinvent himself in pursuit of fame and recognition. The character is loosely inspired by real-life table tennis player Marty Reisman.

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Cast And Crew

Apart from Timothée Chalamet, the film also stars Gwyneth Paltrow as socialite Kay Stone and Odessa A'zion as Rachel Mizler. Musician Tyler, the Creator and actor Fran Drescher also play important roles.

The movie marks Josh Safdie's first solo directorial project. The music has been composed by Daniel Lopatin.

When And Where To Watch?

Marty Supreme is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India. The film is available with a regular subscription and can be watched in multiple language versions, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi.

The sports comedy-drama first arrived on digital rental platforms in April 2026 before making its full OTT debut on Prime Video.

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Watch The Trailer Here:

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