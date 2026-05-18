OTT Releases This Week: From The Mummy, Super Mario To Jack Ryan, System — Movies, Series To Watch

From reality showdowns and animated adventures to intense courtroom clashes and thrillers, this week's OTT releases are arriving with something for every kind of viewer.

Here are films and web series that can be watched on OTT platforms like JioHotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

1. The Mummy (Prime Video)

Directed by Lee Cronin, the English horror film follows a couple who finally find their missing daughter years after she disappeared in the Egyptian desert, only to realise something terrifying has returned with her.

Streaming from May 19

2. The Super Mario Galaxy (Prime Video)

In this English animated adventure, Mario and his team head into space for a dangerous rescue mission while trying to stop a universe-threatening attack.

Streaming from May 19

ALSO READ: Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: Madhuvidhu, Bhishmar — Films, Web Series To Watch

3. Untold UK: Liverpool's Miracle of Istanbul (Netflix)

The English sports documentary revisits Liverpool's unforgettable comeback victory against AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final. The documentary explores one of football's greatest moments.

Streaming from May 19

4. Desi Bling (Netflix)

Set in Dubai's ultra-rich social circle, this Hindi reality show explores luxury lifestyles, billionaire rivalries, glamorous parties and personal drama among Indian expats.

Streaming from May 20

5. Married To The Game Season 2 (Prime Video)

The English reality series offers a closer look into the lives of Premier League footballers' wives and girlfriends, exploring relationships, luxury lifestyles and the challenges of life away from the spotlight.

Streaming from May 20

6. Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed (Apple TV)

This English dark thriller follows a divorced mother who becomes obsessed with solving a possible crime she witnessed during her son's football match.

Streaming from May 20

7. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War (Prime Video)

In this English action thriller, Jack Ryan returns to action after a rogue black-ops network pulls him into a deadly international conspiracy linked to his past.

Streaming from May 20

8. The Boroughs (Netflix)

Created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, the English sci-fi mystery is about the residents of a retirement community who uncover a terrifying force stealing time itself.

Streaming from May 21

9. Ladies First (Netflix)

Directed by Thea Sharrock, the English comedy follows a powerful businessman who suddenly wakes up in a world where women hold all the power.

Streaming from May 22

10. Mating Season (Netflix)

The English animated comedy series follows woodland animals navigating awkward relationships, romance and chaos during breeding season.

Streaming from May 22

11. Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel (ZEE5)

This Hindi drama follows a stage performer whose life takes a complicated turn as personal conflicts and village rivalries begin to grow around him.

Streaming from May 22

12. SkyMed Season 4 (JioHotstar)

The new season of this English medical drama follows air ambulance crews balancing dangerous rescue operations with growing tensions inside the team.

Streaming from May 22

13. System (Prime Video)

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the Hindi courtroom drama follows a determined public prosecutor chasing her tenth consecutive courtroom victory while questioning justice, privilege and truth.

Streaming from May 22

14. GOAT (Netflix)

Produced by and featuring Stephen Curry, the English animated sports comedy follows a small goat trying to succeed in a professional sport dominated by much larger animals.

Streaming from May 24

15. Bad Thoughts Season 2 (Netflix)

The English dark comedy anthology starring Tom Segura returns with six new episodes filled with unusual situations, awkward humour and unexpected moments.

Streaming from May 24

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