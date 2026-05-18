Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: Madhuvidhu, Bhishmar — Films, Web Series To Watch

Malayalam cinema enthusiasts have an exciting lineup to look forward to this week on OTT platforms, with a fresh mix of films. From intense dramas to engaging thrillers, this week's Malayalam OTT slate offers entertainment throughout.

Madhuvidhu (SonyLIV)

Madhuvidhu is a light-hearted romantic comedy directed by Vishnu Aravind. The film stars Sharafudheen in the lead role as Amrutharaj (Ammu), alongside Kalyani Panicker. The supporting cast includes Jagadish, Saikumar, Sreejaya Nair, and others.

The story revolves around Amrutharaj, a young man from an all-male household in Adoor. After facing trouble finding a partner, he finally finds love. However, their relationship is soon tested by unexpected emotional challenges. Small misunderstandings, shifting expectations, and everyday struggles create growing tension, leading to conflict and heartbreak. The film explores love, family dynamics, and compromises with warmth and humour.

Streaming from May 22

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Bhishmar (Sun NXT and Prime Video)

Bhishmar is a feel-good romantic musical family entertainer that blends humour, emotion, and catchy music. The film stars Dhyan Srinivasan and Vishnu Unnikrishnan in the lead roles, marking their first on-screen collaboration. They are joined by Divya Pillai and Ammayra Goswami. The movie promises a perfect mix of light-hearted comedy, romantic moments, and touching family emotions, making it an ideal watch for both young audiences and families.

Streaming from May 22

Shesha 2016 (Sun NXT)

Shesha 2016 is a bilingual crime thriller directed by Pradeep Arasikere. It was simultaneously shot in Kannada and Malayalam, with a mixed cast from both industries. The film was released on 6 March 2026. It stars Devaraj as Deputy Superintendent of police, Pramod Shetty as ASI Anthony Varghese, and John Kaippallil as SI Das R. ‘Shesha 2016' is an intense and thought-provoking crime thriller that unfolds a gripping, multi-layered story packed with drama, suspense, and powerful character-driven moments.

Streaming from May 22

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These are the major Malayalam films currently scheduled to release on various OTT platforms. With the week ahead looking promising, several new Malayalam OTT releases are expected to be officially announced soon, which will further enrich and widen the content variety available for viewers. From intense thrillers and emotional dramas to light-hearted comedies and engaging web series, the upcoming slate is set to offer a diverse range of genres and stories to cater to different audiences.

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