'Peddi' Trailer Launch: When And Where To Catch First Glimpse Of Ram Charan's Sports Drama

The much-anticipated trailer of the sports action drama 'Peddi' is set to release today, May 18, generating massive excitement across social media. The makers have planned a grand trailer launch event in Mumbai.

'Peddi' Trailer Launch

Ram Charan will reportedly launch the trailer at a grand event at Jio World Drive, with Janhvi Kapoor and the rest of the cast expected to attend.

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The official announcement made through social media was captioned: "MUMBAAIII, brace for his arrival ‍#PEDDI is coming tomorrow to your ground #PEDDITrailer Takeover event on May 18th at JIO WORLD DRIVE, Mumbai 3PM Onwards‍ #PEDDI in cinemas worldwide on 4th June. #GetReadyForPeddi"



The Hindi trailer is expected to drop after 3 p.m. on the YouTube channel T-Series. The Telugu version is also likely to be released simultaneously on the official channels. As per reports from 123Telugu, Ram Charan has already arrived in Mumbai for the event. Janhvi Kapoor, along with director Buchi Babu Sana, are expected to join him.

About 'Peddi'

The film is set to hit theatres worldwide on June 4. With just over two weeks for its release, the film has already whipped up considerable excitement.

'Peddi' is a high-voltage sports action drama set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s. The film blends cricket with traditional wrestling to tell a powerful and emotional story. It is directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who earlier helmed the successful film 'Uppena'.

Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman contributed to the music, which has further increased the expectations. The film is being mounted on a grand scale as a major pan-India project and will release in multiple languages.

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Alongside Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the cast includes actors such as Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu.

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