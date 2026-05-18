Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 60: Ranveer Singh's Film Shows Slight Growth In Ninth Weekend

Ranveer Singh's spy thriller 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has completed its ninth weekend at the box office. After recording its lowest single-day collection during the ninth week, the film showed slow growth over the weekend.

Box Office Collection Day 60

According to Sacnilk reports, on Day 60, 'Dhurandhar 2' has collected Rs 74 lakh net across 436 shows. These figures indicate a slight increase in both collections and the number of shows compared to the previous day (Day 59), which collected Rs 53 lakh from 418 shows.

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The total India net collections are currently valued at Rs 1,146.09 crore, and the total gross collections of India are Rs 1,371.57 crore. Meanwhile, the worldwide gross collections stand at a solid Rs 1,798.24 crore.

Language-Wise Breakdown

This is what Day 60 looked like for 'Dhurandhar 2':

Hindi : The Hindi version, which has been the primary driving force for the film, collected Rs 71 lakh across 411 shows. The occupancy stood at 33%.

: The Hindi version, which has been the primary driving force for the film, collected Rs 71 lakh across 411 shows. The occupancy stood at 33%. Tamil : The Tamil version contributed Rs 1 lakh from 9 shows. The occupancy reported was 42%.

: The Tamil version contributed Rs 1 lakh from 9 shows. The occupancy reported was 42%. Telugu : The Telugu version also collected Rs 1 lakh from 13 shows but reported a 21% occupancy.

: The Telugu version also collected Rs 1 lakh from 13 shows but reported a 21% occupancy. Kannada: The Kannada version earned Rs 1 lakh from 3 shows with an occupancy of 29%.

Box Office Performance

The film opened with Rs 43 crore from previews before collecting Rs 102.55 crore on Day 1. The film registered its highest single-day collection of Rs 114.85 crore on Day 4 with a strong occupancy of 76.1%.

Week 1 ended with a massive Rs 674.17 crore collection, followed by Rs 263.65 crore in Week 2. Collections then dropped to Rs 110.6 crore in Week 3 and Rs 54.7 crore in Week 4.

Week 5 collected Rs 19.52 crore, Week 6 added Rs 12.45 crore, while Week 7 closed at Rs 5.58 crore. Week 8 concluded with a total of Rs 3.89 crore, with most days staying below the Rs 1 crore mark. However, the 8th Sunday collected Rs 1.1 crore.

As is typical during weekday drops in screens, collections, and occupancy rates, the film entered its ninth week. On its ninth Friday (Day 58), it recorded its lowest collection so far, along with fewer shows. These developments mark the final stretch of its theatrical run.

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Weekly Collections

Week 1: Rs 674.17 crore

Week 2: Rs 263.65 crore

Week 3: Rs 110.6 crore

Week 4: Rs 54.7 crore

Week 5: Rs 19.52 crore

Week 6: Rs 12.45 crore

Week 7: Rs 5.58 crore

Week 8: Rs 3.89 crore

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