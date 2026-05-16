Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Causes Netflix Server Crash In Pakistan — Video Goes Viral

Ranveer Singh's record-breaking spy thriller 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' continues to create waves across borders. Soon after its international OTT release, the film reportedly caused Netflix servers in Pakistan to crash within minutes of its premiere, as shown in a viral video by a Pakistani content creator.

Massive Demand Crashes Netflix Pakistan

The Aditya Dhar-directed film, which has already grossed over Rs 1,796.51 crore worldwide in theatres, dropped on Netflix for international audiences, with its uncut 'Raw & Undekha' version. While Indian audiences await the film's release on JioHotstar on June 5, it has already created massive demand in Pakistan.

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The surge in simultaneous viewership was so intense that the streaming platform's servers in Pakistan allegedly went down shortly after midnight. Pakistani content creator Maviya Umer Farooqui (@kaam_wali_baat) shared a video that quickly went viral, showing loading issues and claiming a server crash.

In the reel, he said, "Pakistan mein aaj hi Dhurandhar release hui hai aur server crash ho gaya. Pakistanis wait hi kar rahe the ki kab raat ke 12 baje Netflix film daalein aur sab log ek saath milke click karein. Iss tarah Dhurandhar ka shauk dekha gaya hai idhar."

Maviya further explained the strong curiosity among Pakistani audiences, stating that they were eager to see the film for themselves. "Ab sach ya jhooth kuch bhi dikhaya gaya ho, woh alag baat hai, lekin Pakistanis yeh dekhna chahre hain ki film kaisi bani hai. Ranveer Singh ka character kaisa hai, yeh toh sabko pata hai. Lyari mein sach mein aisa hua tha ya nahi, woh baad ki baat hai," said Maviya.

The video has garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of comments, with netizens reacting to the unexpected popularity of a Bollywood film in Pakistan despite its controversial narrative.

Global Phenomenon

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and others, has become a global phenomenon. While Indian viewers await its JioHotstar release on June 5, the film's early international release has generated huge curiosity, especially in Pakistan. As per the viral video, viewers stayed up past midnight to watch the film, leading to the reported server overload.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 57: Film Inches Closer To Rs 1,800 Crore Mark Amid OTT Release

The theatrical run of the film continues strongly in India even after eight weeks, and the OTT release is expected to further boost its popularity.

With its high-octane action, gripping storyline, and Ranveer Singh's intense performance, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to prove its unstoppable momentum.

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