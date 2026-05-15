Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 57: Film Inches Closer To Rs 1,800 Crore Mark Amid OTT Release

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its phenomenal theatrical run even as it enters its ninth week. The spy action thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, added another slow but steady collection on its 57th day at the box office while inching towards the monumental Rs 1,800 crore mark globally.

As per Sacnilk reports, the film collected Rs 0.35 crore net in India on Thursday (Day 57). This marks a modest 5.4% drop from Wednesday's Rs 0.37 crore net collection — a remarkable hold for a film in the final stages of its theatrical run.

The movie was screened across around 735 shows with an average occupancy of 14%. Though the occupancy rate remains in the low-to-medium range, it proves that dedicated audiences are still turning up for the theatrical experience despite newer releases.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch 'Raw And Undekha' Version Of Ranveer Singh Film

Week 8 Collections

Dhurandhar 2 just entered its ninth week at the box office. It recorded a solid Rs 3.89 crore net during its eighth week. Weekend collections remained the main force for boosting the total collections, but consistent weekday collections highlighted the film's broad appeal. The Hindi version continues to be the primary driving force for the film, helping the sequel mark its longevity and sustaining power.

Here's a look at Week 8's net collections:

Day 51 (Friday) - Rs 0.42 crore

Day 52 (Saturday) - Rs 0.9 crore

Day 53 (Sunday) - Rs 1.1 crore

Day 54 (Monday) - Rs 0.35 crore

Day 55 (Tuesday) - Rs 0.4 crore

Day 56 (Wednesday) - Rs 0.37 crore

Day 57 (Thursday) - Rs 0.35 crore

Total Collections

As of Day 57, the film has minted Rs 1,144.56 crore net in India, taking its India gross to Rs 1,369.84 crore. In terms of worldwide collections, Dhurandhar 2 added Rs 0.02 crore on Day 57, bringing its worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,796.51 crore. This includes a strong contribution of Rs 426.67 crore from international markets. The film is now nearing the Rs 1,800 crore global club, proving its extraordinary staying power.

Ticket Sales

Major multiplex chains like PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis together sold over 36,100 tickets in the eighth week. On Day 57, the film recorded around 2,220 tickets, with PVR contributing the highest share at nearly 1,180 tickets, followed by INOX at around 710 and Cinepolis at 330 tickets.

ALSO READ: 'Nepotism Is True': Junaid Khan Says Being Aamir Khan's Son Helps Him Get Work

The online ticketing platform, BookMyShow, recorded around 81,000 ticket bookings during the eighth week, reports Sacnilk. Weekend numbers surged, with Saturday selling about 19,480 tickets and Sunday closing at around 16,000 tickets. Weekdays maintained a steady pace, averaging between 6,000 and 10,000 tickets daily. On Thursday (Day 57), the online platform recorded 6,480 tickets. These numbers pushed the total tickets sold through BookMyShow to a massive 1.83 crore.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.