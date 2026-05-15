Petrol, Diesel Price Hike Impact: Will Your Daily Budget Take A Hit? Here's What Could Get Costlier

With petrol and diesel prices increasing by Rs 3 a litre, and CNG prices by Rs 2 per kg, most people may think about the extra hundred rupees it will cost to fill up their tank. That is the small part of the story. The bigger part is what happens to everything else.

India moves roughly 65% of its freight by road. Almost all of it runs on diesel. Which means a diesel price hike is not just a transport story — it is a cost-of-living story.

Every truck that carries onions from Nashik to Delhi, every tempo that delivers milk packets to a neighbourhood shop, every logistics van that brings your online order to your door — all of them now cost more to run. And that cost does not disappear. It travels up the supply chain and lands on the consumer.

Here is a look at what could get more expensive

Vegetables and Fruits

This is where the impact is felt fastest and most visibly. Perishables like tomatoes, onions, potatoes, leafy greens, and fruits are transported over long distances, often overnight, in diesel-powered trucks.

Transporters revise freight charges almost immediately after a fuel hike. Mandis pass the increase to wholesalers, who pass it to retailers, who pass it to you. The more perishable the item, the faster the price revision — because no one in the chain wants to absorb the cost.

Milk and Dairy Products

Milk collection is one of the most fuel-intensive operations in the food sector. Cooperative and private dairies run hundreds of collection routes daily, picking up milk from villages and carrying it to processing plants. Diesel powers those routes.

Once at the plant, refrigeration and processing also consume energy. Butter, cheese, paneer, curd, and flavoured milk — all of these are downstream of that chain. Dairies typically absorb hikes for a week or two before announcing price revisions.

Packaged and Grocery Foods

Biscuits, cooking oil, rice, atta, pulses, sugar, tea, spices — the entire grocery shelf depends on supply chains that run on diesel. The manufacturing units that produce packaged foods also use diesel for generators and logistics.

When input costs rise, companies either quietly shrink pack sizes — a practice known as shrinkflation — or revise the maximum retail price. Sometimes both.

Restaurant And Hotel Prices

Commercial kitchens running on piped CNG are directly hit by the Rs 2 per kg hike. This feeds into the cost of a restaurant meal, a plate at the local dhaba, and food ordered online. And, eventually the same meal will cost more to the consumers.

Concerns over supply shortages and rising import costs have also increased the possibility of another LPG price hike, which would directly impact household budgets.

ALSO READ: 'Don't Know How We Will Manage': Consumers React To Petrol, Diesel Price Hike

Cab, Auto and Bus Fares

CNG vehicles make up a large share of the cab and auto fleet in major cities. Delhi's autos and most of Mumbai's cabs run on CNG.

The Rs 2 per kg hike in CNG prices will directly squeeze driver margins. Formally, fare revisions require state government approval — but informally, many auto drivers simply begin charging more, especially for late-night or outstation trips.

Cab aggregators like Ola and Uber are expected to revise their base fare structure or introduce fuel surcharges within weeks.

State-run city buses that run on diesel will face higher operating costs. While the government may absorb some of this in the short term, sustained hikes eventually lead to fare revisions. Private bus operators on intercity routes are quicker to act — expect ticket prices on diesel-run long-distance buses to rise.

School Vans and Office Transport

School buses and vans run on diesel or CNG. Operators who provide these services on monthly contracts will seek revised rates when those contracts come up for renewal — typically at the beginning of the next academic month or quarter.

Corporate office transport contractors face the same dynamic.

Online Deliveries and Courier Services

Every Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon, and Blinkit delivery depends on last-mile logistics powered by petrol or CNG two-wheelers. Platforms have two options: absorb the cost through thinner margins, or pass it on through higher delivery fees and revised free-delivery thresholds.

E-commerce platforms tend to increase minimum order values for free delivery first, then revise fees. Quick commerce platforms that compete on speed and convenience have less room to absorb costs.

Flight Tickets

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) is not directly linked to retail petrol prices but moves broadly in sync with global crude and domestic energy trends.

With crude above USD 100 per barrel — driven by the near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz since the US-Iran war began in February — ATF is already elevated. A further push from domestic fuel pricing will likely show up in air fares, particularly on high-frequency domestic routes. Budget carriers, which operate on thin margins, are the fastest to revise.

Construction and Real Estate

Cement is one of the most transport-heavy commodities in India — heavy to move and produced far from most of its consumption centres. Steel, bricks, sand, and aggregates are no different.

A diesel hike raises the landed cost of every construction material. For ongoing projects, this means cost overruns. For new projects, it means higher estimates. These costs eventually surface in property prices and rental values, though with a longer lag than food.

ALSO READ: Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked By Rs 3: Check Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai On May 15

Manufacturing and Industrial Goods

Factories use diesel for backup power generation and for inbound and outbound logistics.

Any manufactured product — from consumer electronics to clothing to pharmaceuticals — has freight baked into its price. A fuel hike nudges those prices upward, even if the revision takes a few billing cycles to appear.

Farming Costs

The rural economy is especially sensitive to diesel prices.

Farmers use diesel for tractors, irrigation pumps and transporting produce to mandis. Higher fuel costs can increase cultivation expenses, particularly during sowing and harvesting seasons.

If fuel prices remain high for a prolonged period, the impact can eventually feed into food prices as well.

What Does Not Change Immediately

Not everything moves at once. Prices of goods with long shelf lives and diversified supply chains — packaged electronics, furniture, clothing — tend to absorb fuel cost changes more slowly.

Contracts in sectors like telecommunications and banking insulate consumers from immediate pass-throughs. And in competitive retail markets, companies sometimes choose to hold prices temporarily to protect market share.

But the direction is clear. When diesel costs more, moving anything in India costs more. And when moving things costs more, buying things costs more.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.