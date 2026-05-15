'Don't Know How We Will Manage': Consumers React To Petrol, Diesel Price Hike

The government's decision to raise petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre each, and CNG by Rs 2 per kg, has drawn sharp reactions from consumers across the country, with many warning that the hike will push up the cost of everyday goods and deepen the pressure of already high inflation.

The revision, which took effect on Friday, brings petrol in Delhi to around Rs 97.77 per litre and diesel to approximately Rs 90.67 per litre.

The hike comes as crude oil has climbed above USD 100 per barrel, driven by supply disruptions linked to the ongoing US-Iran war and the near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route.

The Consumer Anxiety

At a fuel pump on Janpath in Delhi, consumers expressed anxiety about the ripple effects of the hike. "The Government of India has increased petrol price… already inflation is high and now with the fuel price hike… I don't know how we will manage. Rates of everything will increase now. The government should manage at some level," one consumer told PTI.

Amrik Singh Bhatia, another consumer at the same pump, pointed to the global backdrop while flagging the domestic burden. "Price of other commodities will also increase after hike in petrol, diesel prices. Transportation cost will increase. There's war going on… rates are increasing across the world. People here are also facing the brunt," he told PTI.

At Dhaula Kuan, a cab driver captured the ground reality for those in the transport sector. "It is making a big difference. It should be cheaper. We are not even getting enough fare. Customers are not willing to pay that much fare either. Inflation is rising. CNG and petrol should be cheaper. The rates of CNG and petrol should come down, but inflation is increasing," he said.

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Another consumer at the same pump warned of a cascading effect. "Rs 2 increase will lead to many other price hikes. Some people will use the Rs 2 hike as an excuse to raise the prices of their goods by Rs 10. Rates will go up. The entire burden will fall on the public," he said, adding that the wars in other countries were ultimately to blame.

Priyanshu Aggarwal, another resident, said: "The government has increased the price… how will the 'aam aadmi' manage. War is going on but the government should have taken some other step rather than increasing fuel prices."

Some Urge Patience

One consumer at Dhaula Kuan urged a broader view, saying the government had likely acted after careful consideration. "Individually, it definitely affects people, but if you look at the overall situation, wars are going on across the world. Fuel is becoming difficult to procure, demand is increasing, and the barrel cost of crude oil has gone extremely high," he told PTI. "In my opinion, we should support it."

In Hoshiarpur, Punjab, the mood was more critical.

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"The war is going on and now we have been impacted as well," a consumer at a fuel pump told PTI.

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