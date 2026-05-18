Stock Market Crash News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points Gap-Down Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Surges Past $110 A Barrel

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, slumped 1% to 23,514.50. Indian equity benchmarks resumed weekly declines, with both indices falling nearly 3% during last week. On Friday, the Nifty 50 slipped 46.10 points, or 0.19%, to close at 23,643.50, while the Sensex fell 160.73 points, or 0.21%, to 75,237.99.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures for July increased 1.73% to $110.93 a barrel, while WTI crude for June rose 1.52% to $107.24, as prices moved higher as stalled peace talks between the US and Iran raised concerns over supply disruptions. US President Donald Trump warned Iran over the weekend, signalling risks of renewed conflict and uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz.

Elsewhere, Asia-Pacific markets declined after US remarks on Iran raised concerns over escalation and oil supply risks. Australia's ASX 200 fell 0.76%; Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.2% while Topix edged up 0.1%. South Korea's Kospi and Kosdaq dropped over 2%, while Hang Seng futures traded below the last close.