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Stock Market Crash News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points Gap-Down Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Surges Past $110 A Barrel

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,514.50, compared to Friday's index close of 23,643.50.

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Stock Market Crash News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points Gap-Down Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Surges Past $110 A Barrel
20 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets. 

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, slumped 1% to 23,514.50. Indian equity benchmarks resumed weekly declines, with both indices falling nearly 3% during last week. On Friday, the Nifty 50 slipped 46.10 points, or 0.19%, to close at 23,643.50, while the Sensex fell 160.73 points, or 0.21%, to 75,237.99.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures for July increased 1.73% to $110.93 a barrel, while WTI crude for June rose 1.52% to $107.24, as prices moved higher as stalled peace talks between the US and Iran raised concerns over supply disruptions. US President Donald Trump warned Iran over the weekend, signalling risks of renewed conflict and uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz.

Elsewhere, Asia-Pacific markets declined after US remarks on Iran raised concerns over escalation and oil supply risks. Australia's ASX 200 fell 0.76%; Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.2% while Topix edged up 0.1%. South Korea's Kospi and Kosdaq dropped over 2%, while Hang Seng futures traded below the last close.

May 18, 2026 08:12 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Trump Warns Iran Of Military Action As Talks Stall

  • US President Donald Trump warned Iran of military action if it fails to make progress on a peace deal, saying “the clock is ticking,” according to a phone call with Axios.
  • He said the US is seeking a deal but may strike harder if no acceptable proposal is received soon
  • The remarks come amid a pause in hostilities under a ceasefire, with negotiations between the two sides at a standstill
May 18, 2026 08:09 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Adani Ports, Vodafone Idea, Texmaco Rail Among Stocks To Watch

  • Adani Ports arm secured a subsea project in Europe, while Vodafone Idea board will meet for a fundraise; Texmaco Rail won an order from Tsiko Africa Logistic
  • RVNL emerged as L1 bidder for a contract, Intellect Design signed a pact with Canadian financial institutions, and PNC Infratech is set to receive a settlement from NHAI
  • Jewellery stocks remain in focus after a rise in import duty on gold and silver, while select companies face lock-in expiry periods
May 18, 2026 07:58 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: TCS Sees AI As Core To Business Strategy And Operations

  • TCS said artificial intelligence is becoming central to how enterprises invest, manage supply chains, and handle risk
  • The company is focusing on building AI platforms, setting up a data centre, and expanding partnerships across technology ecosystems
  • TCS added that over 270,000 employees now have advanced AI skills, with plans to develop secure and sovereign AI infrastructure
May 18, 2026 07:52 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Delhivery Q4 Revenue And EBITDA Rise, Profit Stays Flat

  • Delhivery reported double-digit growth in revenue and EBITDA for Q4, supported by strong growth in express parcel volumes and PTL business
  • Margins improved on operating leverage, while integration costs and higher depreciation kept net profit largely unchanged
  • Brokerages said results reflected gains from network integration and sustained growth in core segments, with margin expansion guidance maintained
May 18, 2026 07:44 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Vodafone Idea Q4 Profit Driven By One-Time Gain, Core Loss Continues

  • Vodafone Idea reported a net profit due to an exceptional gain linked to AGR adjustments, which reduced dues and extended payment timelines; the gain is a non-cash accounting entry
  • Revenue remained flat while EBITDA rose marginally, with a slight improvement in margins and ARPU
  • The company announced a preferential share allotment to the Aditya Birla Group, which will increase its stake, while underlying losses persisted excluding the one-time gain
May 18, 2026 07:38 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Tata Steel Q4 Sees Mixed Brokerage Views On Costs, Outlook

  • Brokerages highlight improved realisations and strong India performance in Q4, with higher deliveries and margin expansion helping results
  • Goldman Sachs flagged a marginal miss and cited uncertainty around the Netherlands operations, while Citi pointed to potential cost pressures linked to regulatory issues
  • Morgan Stanley said performance across domestic and overseas businesses remained strong, with cost focus and expansion plans outlined by management
May 18, 2026 07:36 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Bulk And Block Deals In Apollo Pipes, Nazara, Pidilite

  • Apollo Pipes saw Classic Enterprises buy 2.3 lakh shares at Rs 520 per share
  • Nazara Technologies saw Mitter Infotech sell 1.92 crore shares, while Axana Estates and Zerodha Broking bought stakes at around Rs 266 per share
  • ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 2 lakh shares of Pidilite Industries, while Balvant K Parekh Foundation sold an equal number at the same price
May 18, 2026 07:22 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Board Meetings Today Include Afcons Infra, Jana SFB, Baazar Style Retail

  • Afcons Infrastructure and Jana Small Finance Bank will consider fund raising proposals at their board meetings
  • Baazar Style Retail will discuss a stock split at its board meeting today
May 18, 2026 07:21 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Stocks In Focus Include Vodafone Idea, Indigo, Coal India, RBL Bank

  • Vodafone Idea plans a $500 million equity infusion and warrants issue; InterGlobe Aviation gains as Delhi cuts ATF VAT; Coal India gets approval to list Mahanadi Coalfields
  • RBL Bank gets regulatory nod for Emirates NBD stake purchase; ITC Hotels, Wipro, Adani Ports complete acquisitions; JSW Energy adds renewable capacity
  • Gujarat Gas, IGL revise gas prices; PFC to seek approval for REC merger; several firms report orders, management changes, and fundraising plans
May 18, 2026 07:07 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Oil Rises As Iran-US Deadlock Fuels Supply Concerns

  • Brent crude futures for July increased 1.73% to $110.93 a barrel, while WTI crude for June rose 1.52% to $107.24
  • Prices moved higher as stalled peace talks between the US and Iran raised concerns over supply disruptions
  • US President Donald Trump warned Iran over the weekend, signalling risks of renewed conflict and uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz
May 18, 2026 07:03 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Asia Markets Fall As Iran Tensions Weigh

  • Asia-Pacific markets declined after US remarks on Iran raised concerns over escalation and oil supply risks
  • Australia’s ASX 200 fell 0.76%; Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.2% while Topix edged up 0.1%
  • South Korea’s Kospi and Kosdaq dropped over 2%, while Hang Seng futures traded below the last close
May 18, 2026 06:59 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Lower Start For Benchmarks

GIFT Nifty traded at 23,514.50, compared with Nifty 50’s previous close of 23,643.50, indicating a negative start for Indian equities.

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