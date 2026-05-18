Q4 Results Today: Indian Oil, Zydus Wellness, Indraprastha Gas, JSW Cement, Others To Declare Earnings

Around 100 companies are scheduled to announce their Q4FY26 results on May 18, covering a wide range of sectors including financial services, manufacturing, IT, and consumer goods. The earnings will provide key insights into revenue growth, profitability trends, and margin performance for the January-March quarter of these companies. Several companies are also expected to hold post-results earnings calls to discuss performance, demand outlook and forward guidance for FY27. In addition, a few firms may announce dividends for shareholders. These results will be closely watched by investors as they offer a broader view of corporate health and overall economic momentum.

Companies To Declare Earnings On May 18

63 Moons Technologies Ltd

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd

AJAX Engineering Ltd

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd

Antariksh Industries Ltd

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd

Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd

ASI Industries Ltd

Astral Ltd

Atlantaa Ltd

BKM Industries Ltd

BEML Land Assets Ltd

BLS E-Services Ltd

Bodhtree Consulting Ltd

Bombay Talkies Ltd

Bharat Parenterals Ltd

Burnpur Cement Ltd

Cantabil Retail India Ltd

Chemkart India Ltd

Clio Infotech Ltd

John Cockerill India Ltd

Crysdale Industries Ltd

Capital Trade Links Ltd

Cupid Breweries And Distilleries Ltd

Danube Industries Ltd

Diamines & Chemicals Ltd

Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd

Digitide Solutions Ltd

DOMS Industries Ltd

DRC Systems India Ltd

Easy Fincorp Ltd

Electrosteel Castings Ltd

Emerald Leisures Ltd

Esquire Money Guarantees Ltd

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd

Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

Goel Construction Company Ltd

GPT Healthcare Ltd

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd

HLE Glascoat Ltd

HP Cotton Textile Mills Ltd

Indraprastha Gas Ltd

IG Petrochemicals Ltd

Integra Capital Ltd

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

Jain Resource Recycling Ltd

Jattashankar Industries Ltd

Jhandewalas Foods Ltd

JK Paper Ltd

JSW Cement Ltd

KK Shah Hospitals Ltd

K M Sugar Mills Ltd

Kundan Minerals And Metals Ltd

Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd

Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd

Manba Finance Ltd

Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd

Nelcast Ltd

Neogem India Ltd

Olympic Cards Ltd

OnMobile Global Ltd

The Phosphate Company Ltd

Promact Plastics Ltd

Puravankara Ltd

Pyxis Finvest Ltd

Rama Phosphates Ltd

Rishabh Instruments Ltd

Rose Merc Ltd

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd

Seamec Ltd

Sedemac Mechatronics Ltd

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd

Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd

Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd

Strides Pharma Science Ltd

Seshaasai Technologies Ltd

Baazar Style Retail Ltd

Subros Ltd

Sunsky Logistics Ltd

Super Sales India Ltd

Telge Projects Ltd

Tera Software Ltd

TGB Banquets and Hotels Ltd

Timken India Ltd

Triveni Turbine Ltd

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals And Fertilizers Ltd

Unjha Formulations Ltd

Vibrant Global Capital Ltd

Visaka Industries Ltd

VRL Logistics Ltd

Yasho Industries Ltd

Zydus Wellness Ltd

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Indian Oil Corporation Q3FY26 v Q3FY25

Indian Oil Corporation reported a sharp rise in standalone profitability for Q3FY26. Profit after tax (PAT) surged to Rs 12,126 crore from Rs 2,874 crore in Q3FY25. Revenue from operations increased to Rs 2.32 lakh crore, compared with Rs 2.17 lakh crore a year earlier. The company's Ebitda contribution stood at Rs 22,046 crore during the quarter.

Zydus Wellness Q3FY26 Results

Zydus Wellness Ltd. reported consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 965 crore versus Rs 462 crore in the same period last year, a growth of 108.9%. Ebitda rose sharply to Rs 61 crore from Rs 15 crore, up 312.2%. Ebitda margins improved to 6.3% compared to 3.2% a year earlier. However, the company reported a net loss of Rs 39 crore versus a profit of Rs 6.4 crore in the same quarter last year, a decline of 723.4%.

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