Q4 Results Today: Indian Oil, Zydus Wellness, Indraprastha Gas, JSW Cement, Others To Declare Earnings

Around 100 companies are scheduled to announce their Q4FY26 results on May 18, covering a wide range of sectors including financial services, manufacturing, IT, and consumer goods. The earnings will provide key insights into revenue growth, profitability trends, and margin performance for the January-March quarter of these companies. Several companies are also expected to hold post-results earnings calls to discuss performance, demand outlook and forward guidance for FY27. In addition, a few firms may announce dividends for shareholders. These results will be closely watched by investors as they offer a broader view of corporate health and overall economic momentum.
Companies To Declare Earnings On May 18
- 63 Moons Technologies Ltd
- Afcons Infrastructure Ltd
- AJAX Engineering Ltd
- Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd
- Antariksh Industries Ltd
- Apollo Micro Systems Ltd
- Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd
- Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd
- ASI Industries Ltd
- Astral Ltd
- Atlantaa Ltd
- BKM Industries Ltd
- BEML Land Assets Ltd
- BLS E-Services Ltd
- Bodhtree Consulting Ltd
- Bombay Talkies Ltd
- Bharat Parenterals Ltd
- Burnpur Cement Ltd
- Cantabil Retail India Ltd
- Chemkart India Ltd
- Clio Infotech Ltd
- John Cockerill India Ltd
- Crysdale Industries Ltd
- Capital Trade Links Ltd
- Cupid Breweries And Distilleries Ltd
- Danube Industries Ltd
- Diamines & Chemicals Ltd
- Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd
- Digitide Solutions Ltd
- DOMS Industries Ltd
- DRC Systems India Ltd
- Easy Fincorp Ltd
- Electrosteel Castings Ltd
- Emerald Leisures Ltd
- Esquire Money Guarantees Ltd
- Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd
- Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd
- Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd
- Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
- Goel Construction Company Ltd
- GPT Healthcare Ltd
- GE Vernova T&D India Ltd
- HLE Glascoat Ltd
- HP Cotton Textile Mills Ltd
- Indraprastha Gas Ltd
- IG Petrochemicals Ltd
- Integra Capital Ltd
- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
- Jain Resource Recycling Ltd
- Jattashankar Industries Ltd
- Jhandewalas Foods Ltd
- JK Paper Ltd
- JSW Cement Ltd
- KK Shah Hospitals Ltd
- K M Sugar Mills Ltd
- Kundan Minerals And Metals Ltd
- Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd
- Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd
- Manba Finance Ltd
- Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd
- Nelcast Ltd
- Neogem India Ltd
- Olympic Cards Ltd
- OnMobile Global Ltd
- The Phosphate Company Ltd
- Promact Plastics Ltd
- Puravankara Ltd
- Pyxis Finvest Ltd
- Rama Phosphates Ltd
- Rishabh Instruments Ltd
- Rose Merc Ltd
- Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd
- Seamec Ltd
- Sedemac Mechatronics Ltd
- Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd
- Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd
- Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd
- Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd
- Stanrose Mafatlal Investments & Finance Ltd
- Strides Pharma Science Ltd
- Seshaasai Technologies Ltd
- Baazar Style Retail Ltd
- Subros Ltd
- Sunsky Logistics Ltd
- Super Sales India Ltd
- Telge Projects Ltd
- Tera Software Ltd
- TGB Banquets and Hotels Ltd
- Timken India Ltd
- Triveni Turbine Ltd
- Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals And Fertilizers Ltd
- Unjha Formulations Ltd
- Vibrant Global Capital Ltd
- Visaka Industries Ltd
- VRL Logistics Ltd
- Yasho Industries Ltd
- Zydus Wellness Ltd
ALSO READ: Solar Industries Q4: Net Profit Rises 70%, Final Dividend Of Rs 11/Share Announced
Indian Oil Corporation Q3FY26 v Q3FY25
Indian Oil Corporation reported a sharp rise in standalone profitability for Q3FY26. Profit after tax (PAT) surged to Rs 12,126 crore from Rs 2,874 crore in Q3FY25. Revenue from operations increased to Rs 2.32 lakh crore, compared with Rs 2.17 lakh crore a year earlier. The company's Ebitda contribution stood at Rs 22,046 crore during the quarter.
Zydus Wellness Q3FY26 Results
Zydus Wellness Ltd. reported consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 965 crore versus Rs 462 crore in the same period last year, a growth of 108.9%. Ebitda rose sharply to Rs 61 crore from Rs 15 crore, up 312.2%. Ebitda margins improved to 6.3% compared to 3.2% a year earlier. However, the company reported a net loss of Rs 39 crore versus a profit of Rs 6.4 crore in the same quarter last year, a decline of 723.4%.
ALSO READ: SJVN Q4 Results: Revenue Triples While Losses Narrow; Co Announces 35 Paise Dividend
Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.