SJVN Q4 Results: Revenue Triples While Losses Narrow; Co Announces 35 Paise Dividend

SJVN Ltd. has announced its fourth quarter earnings for the financial year ending March 2026, reporting a sharp jump in revenue while losses narrow marginally.

For the fourth quarter, the PSU stock reported revenue of Rs 1,497 crore, representing a nearly three-fold increase compared to its Rs 504 crore topline in the same period last year. At the same time, the company was able to narrow its losses marginally from Rs 128 crore to Rs 118 crore.

SJVN's Ebitda saw a sharp four-fold jump as well, rising from Rs 241 crore to Rs 910 crore for the current margin while margins expanded to 60.9%.

In addition to reporting its fourth quarter numbers, SJVN also announced a final dividend of 35 paise pre equity share. This is in addition to an interim dividend of Rs 1.15/share announced earlier in the financial year, thus taking total FY26 payout to Rs 1.5 per equity share.

SJVN Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Net Loss at Rs 118 crore versus loss of Rs 128 crore YoY

Revenue at Rs 1,497 crore versus Rs 504 crore YoY

EBITDA at Rs 910 crore versus Rs 241 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 60.9% versus 47.7% YoY

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