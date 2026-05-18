JSW Energy Sells 2.5 Crore Shares In JSW Steel Via Bulk Deal; Raises Rs 3,150 Crore

JSW Energy Ltd. has divested around 2.5 crore shares of JSW Steel Ltd. through a bulk deal, raising gross proceeds of around Rs 3,150 crore as part of a liquidity release, the company confirmed in a filing to the exchanges on Monday.

The company said its partial stake sale in JSW Steel will help raise capital for its growth strategy while improving its return on capital employed (RoCE). Post transaction, JSW Energy's holding in JSW Steel stands at 4.5 crore equity shares.

Shares of JSW Energy are currently trading slightly higher, appreciating half a percent compared to Friday's close whereas JSW Steel shares have gained almost a percent.

This announcement comes roughly a week after JSW Energy reported its fourth quarter result for the financial year ending March 2026, reporting a higher double digit downtick in net profit, even as revenue rose 41% on a yearly basis. Margins also expanded for the renewable company, rising from 37.8% to 50%.

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