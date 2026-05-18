Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

JSW Energy Sells 2.5 Crore Shares In JSW Steel Via Bulk Deal; Raises Rs 3,150 Crore

JSW Energy said its partial stake sale in JSW Steel will help raise capital for its growth strategy

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
JSW Energy Sells 2.5 Crore Shares In JSW Steel Via Bulk Deal; Raises Rs 3,150 Crore
Photo: NDTV Profit

JSW Energy Ltd. has divested around 2.5 crore shares of JSW Steel Ltd. through a bulk deal, raising gross proceeds of around Rs 3,150 crore as part of a liquidity release, the company confirmed in a filing to the exchanges on Monday.

The company said its partial stake sale in JSW Steel will help raise capital for its growth strategy while improving its return on capital employed (RoCE). Post transaction, JSW Energy's holding in JSW Steel stands at 4.5 crore equity shares.

Shares of JSW Energy are currently trading slightly higher, appreciating half a percent compared to Friday's close whereas JSW Steel shares have gained almost a percent. 

This announcement comes roughly a week after JSW Energy reported its fourth quarter result for the financial year ending March 2026, reporting a higher double digit downtick in net profit, even as revenue rose 41% on a yearly basis. Margins also expanded for the renewable company, rising from 37.8% to 50%.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Q4 Results Live Updates: Gujarat Narmada Profit Soars 88%; Astral Profit Rises 19%

Q4 Results Live Updates: Gujarat Narmada Profit Soars 88%; Astral Profit Rises 19%

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source