Gold, Silver Price Today, May 18: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and silver rates in India plunged on Monday over concerns over elevated inflation, fuelled by higher energy prices and ongoing supply chain disruptions linked to US-Iran tensions. Gold prices felt the heat as the yellow metal corrected sharply by nearly, pressured by a rise in crude oil prices and a stronger dollar index, which weighed on bullion sentiment, analysts told PTI.

The gold rate in India on Monday is Rs 1,59,120 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India was Rs 2,71,760 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international market, spot gold was 1% lower at $4,495.06 an ounce as of 9:15 a.m. in Singapore. Silver declined 2.5% to $74.06, after falling more than 5% last week.

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Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,58,830 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,58,620. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 2,71,700, according to Bullions website.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,59,290 while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,59,080 and Rs 1,58,960 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,71,270 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,70,800 per kg, according to Bullions website

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,72,060 and Rs 2,71,700 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,71,480 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,70,910.

Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.

Mumbai: Rs 1,58,830

Delhi: Rs 2,71,700

Bengaluru: Rs 1,58,960

Chennai: Rs 1,59,290

Hyderabad: Rs 1,59,080

Kolkata: Rs 1,58,620

Silver Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 1 kg

Mumbai: Rs 2,71,270

Delhi: Rs 2,70,800

Bengaluru: Rs 2,71,480

Chennai: Rs 2,72,060

Hyderabad: Rs 2,71,700

Kolkata: Rs 2,70,910

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