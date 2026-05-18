IMD Warns Of Severe Heatwave Conditions In Delhi, Northwest India; Rains Likely In Some States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for severe heatwave conditions across parts of Northwest and Central India, including Delhi, while forecasting rainfall activity in several regions over the coming days.

Heatwave Prediction For These States

According to the IMD, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist over the plains of Northwest India and Central India for several days this week. The department has cautioned that isolated pockets in states such as Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana may continue to experience intense heat stress.

In particular, Uttar Pradesh is expected to witness severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets between May 19 and May 23. Delhi and adjoining regions are also likely to remain under heatwave conditions from May 18 to May 23, with rising daytime temperatures.

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The IMD has forecast a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 3-5°C over many parts of Northwest India till May 21, followed by little change thereafter. Hot and humid conditions are also expected to persist in several regions, adding to discomfort levels.

These Regions Expect Rainfall

Despite the heat, rainfall activity is likely in several parts of the country. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Northeast India, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during the next 6-7 days.

In Northeast India, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh are likely to experience light to moderate rain with gusty winds (30-50 kmph) between May 17 and May 20, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall expected, especially in Arunachal Pradesh and parts of Assam & Meghalaya during May 17-23.

Eastern India will see fairly widespread rain over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha with thundersqualls reaching up to 70 kmph and heavy to very heavy rainfall over the islands.

Northwest India, including Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, is likely to receive scattered showers between May 19 and May 23, offering relief from heatwave conditions.

Central India and West India will also witness isolated rainfall over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa, and Marathwada around May 17-18, bringing brief respite from rising temperatures across these regions.

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Southern states including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, and South Interior Karnataka may also receive heavy rainfall in the next 3 days, from May 17-21, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The IMD has advised residents in heat-affected regions to take precautions against extreme temperatures, while those in rain-affected areas remain alert for thunderstorms and strong winds.

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