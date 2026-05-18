Samsung Galaxy M47 Specs, Features, Price In India Tipped, Could Launch Soon Along With Galaxy F70 Pro

Samsung is expected to release two new smartphones in India shortly: Galaxy M47 and Galaxy F70 Pro. While the company is yet to officially confirm their release date or features, two unreleased Samsung smartphones have appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards website, indicating that their arrival in India is imminent. In addition to the certification listings, detailed specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M47 have surfaced through leaks. The device may house a 5,000mAh battery and a triple rear camera array led by a 50MP primary sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M47, Galaxy F70 Pro Spotted On BIS

Two upcoming Samsung Galaxy models were listed on the BIS website bearing the model numbers SM-M476B/DS and SM-E476B/DS, although the certification pages do not mention the smartphones' names.

However, earlier information from Geekbench benchmarking and IMEI databases points to the SM-M476B/DS being the Galaxy M47, while the Galaxy F70 Pro may be represented by the number SM-E476B/DS.

Samsung Galaxy M47 Specs, Features, Price In India Tipped

In a post on X, tech tipster Sanju Choudhary has revealed keys specs and price for the Galaxy M47. It is tipped to boast a large 6.7-inch full-HD+ Amoled screen with a 120Hz refresh rate for fluid scrolling and visuals. Under the hood, the handset will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor.

On the photography front, the Galaxy M47 is said to feature a triple rear camera arrangement comprising a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, a 12MP camera is expected up front. A 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging is also indicated for the Galaxy M47.

Samsung is tipped to provide six years of software updates for the device, ensuring long-term security and feature support.

As far as pricing goes, the tipster added that the Galaxy M47 is likely to be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 in India.

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