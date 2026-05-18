New Siri To Focus On Privacy, Get Automatic Chat Deletion With Apple iOS 27: Report

After an almost two-year delay that feels like eternity in the artificial intelligence space, Apple is set to introduce a major AI-powered overhaul for Siri in iOS 27. Siri will reportedly get a new standalone app that resembles ChatGPT and offers advanced conversational capabilities. As per a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the revamped Siri will bring automatic chat deletion as a key privacy-focused feature. The digital assistant is expected to launch initially as a beta version. Gurman added that enhancements to Genmoji are coming as well with iOS 27.

Automatic Chat Deletion In Siri

According to Gurman, a standout privacy element in the new Siri will be the built-in support for automatic chat deletion. Users will be able to set chats to erase automatically after 30 days, after one year, or to retain them indefinitely.

The feature mirrors the retention feature already present in the Messages app. Additionally, users will get the choice of how the app launches, such as starting with a blank new chat or displaying a grid of user's prior chats.

While some AI services already provide temporary or incognito modes to avoid storing chats or using them for training, Apple's approach is designed to embed these privacy safeguards more deeply in Siri rather than leaving them as optional settings.

Genmoji Updates

Apple is also planning to introduce a new Suggested Genmoji feature in iOS 27, Gurman added. The tool will automatically generate custom Genmoji suggestions by analysing images from the user's photo library as well as their frequently typed phrases.

A new toggle is likely to be added in the keyboard settings, explaining the feature: “Suggested Genmoji are created from your photos and your commonly typed phrases.” Gurman noted that users will be able to turn off the feature if they prefer not to see automatic Genmoji recommendations.

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