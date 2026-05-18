EGRs vs Gold ETFs: How Should You Buy Your Gold? Check Key Differences, Step-By-Step Process

In India, gold has long occupied a special place in household finances, often driven as much by tradition as by investment logic. Whether bought during Dhanteras, gifted at weddings or accumulated as protection against inflation, gold continues to serve as a symbol of security for millions of families.

Yet owning physical gold is not without its drawbacks. From steep making charges and doubts over purity to the constant worry of theft or damage, storing jewellery or bullion at home or in bank lockers can prove costly and inconvenient.

In recent years, digital investment platforms have offered investors more efficient alternatives. While gold Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) have long dominated the paper gold space, the National Stock Exchange's launch of Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs) has introduced a fresh investment avenue, allowing buyers to trade and hold gold in a fully dematerialised form.

This guide explains the key differences between the two and helps you decide which suits your needs.

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What Are Gold ETFs?

Gold ETFs are mutual fund schemes that invest primarily in gold bullion. These funds track domestic gold prices and are traded on stock exchanges just like equities.

When you buy units of a Gold ETF, you are essentially investing in a fund that holds gold on behalf of investors. The value of the ETF rises or falls in line with gold prices.

Asset management companies manage gold ETFs and come with fund management expenses.

What Are EGRs?

An Electronic Gold Receipt, or EGR, is a newly introduced digital gold instrument regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The product allows investors to own exchange-traded units backed directly by physical gold held in accredited vaulting facilities.

EGRs are digital receipts backed by standardised gold of high purity, generally 999 fineness. The instruments are maintained in demat accounts, can be bought and sold through stock exchanges, and may also be converted into physical bullion or coins through the prescribed redemption process.

EGRs vs Gold ETFs: Key Differences

Liquidity Remains The Key Hurdle For Electronic Gold Receipts

Gold ETFs continue to enjoy a clear edge among retail and institutional investors alike, largely because of their familiarity and ease of trading. Although EGRs are being viewed as a potentially stronger option for select long-term participants, market specialists argue that the segment still requires deeper liquidity and higher participation before it can rival ETFs in scale.

Gold ETFs continue to dominate in terms of liquidity due to their mature investor base, active institutional involvement and long-standing presence in the market. EGRs are still in the early stages of adoption and require greater participation across the ecosystem to build similar trading depth.

EGRs May Offer Long-Term Savings For Large Investors

EGRs could prove more cost-effective than Gold ETFs for investors with a long-term horizon. ETFs usually levy annual fees in the range of 50 to 100 basis points, but EGR-related vaulting expenses remain considerably lower. Experts note that the cumulative savings over five to ten years may become significant, especially for large portfolios and institutional-style investors.

Electronic Gold Receipts could offer superior pricing efficiency over time as they are directly linked to physical bullion holdings. Gold ETFs, by comparison, may sometimes experience slight tracking discrepancies because of fund-related expenses and structural costs. However, EGRs will need far stronger market liquidity before these theoretical advantages can translate into practical investor benefits.

Different Gold Products Serving Different Investor Needs

Gold ETFs continue to hold an advantage among retail investors because of their ease of access and suitability for periodic investing. EGRs are seen as potentially better aligned with long-term investment strategies, although stronger liquidity will be essential before they gain wider acceptance.

Trading Platform Gaps Impacting EGR Reach

The rollout of EGRs still faces operational bottlenecks, particularly on the brokerage side. Several trading platforms do not yet offer seamless access to EGR trading, limiting participation despite rising awareness among investors.

Taxation

Gold ETFs sold within 12 months of purchase are taxed as short-term capital gains, with the applicable rate linked to the investor's income tax bracket. If the investment is held for more than a year, the gains are categorised as long-term and taxed at 12.5% without indexation benefits.

EGRs follow a similar taxation framework when traded or sold in the market. However, a 3% GST charge is imposed when investors choose to redeem EGRs for physical gold, a factor that could make physical conversion less attractive.

Step-By-Step Process: How To Buy Gold ETFs

Open a demat and trading account with a SEBI-authorised broker. Complete the e-KYC process using PAN, Aadhaar and bank account details.

Add funds to your trading account through your linked bank account.

Log in to the trading platform and search for Gold ETFs in the ETF or equity section.

Select the number of units or investment amount, place a market or limit order, and complete the purchase during trading hours. The ETF units are then credited to your demat account.

Investors can track holdings through the platform and sell units anytime during market hours. Some brokers also offer SIP options for regular investments.

Step-By-Step Process: How To Buy EGRs?

Investors must first ensure their broker provides Electronic Gold Receipt (EGR) trading access on recognised exchanges such as the NSE or BSE.

Add investment funds to the trading account before placing any orders.

Access the dedicated EGR or digital gold section on the broker's application and search for the relevant EGR instruments.

EGRs can be bought and sold just like listed stocks, while the physical gold backing the receipts is stored securely in authorised vaults.

Those opting for physical redemption can convert EGRs into gold later, although delivery-related charges and 3% GST will apply.

To conclude, both EGRs and gold ETFs offer a convenient alternative to buying physical gold. They eliminate concerns around purity, storage and security while giving investors exposure to gold prices.

EGRs are emerging as a more direct and potentially cost-efficient way to own gold digitally, especially for investors who may eventually want physical delivery. Meanwhile, gold ETFs remain a popular and highly liquid option backed by established mutual fund houses.

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