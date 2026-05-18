PM Modi Congratulates V D Satheesan On Taking Oath As Kerala CM, Assures Centre's Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his congratulations to V.D. Satheesan on being sworn in as Kerala Chief Minister, assuring the newly formed state government of the Centre's full backing.

In a post on X in Malayalam — signalling a direct outreach to Kerala's citizens — PM Modi said: "Heartfelt congratulations to V D Satheesan Ji, who has taken oath as the Chief Minister of Kerala. I extend my best wishes for his tenure. To fulfill the aspirations of the people, the Central Government assures the newly formed Kerala Government of all possible support."

Satheesan was sworn in as Kerala's 13th Chief Minister earlier in the day at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, along with a 20-member cabinet.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front secured a historic victory in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, winning 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly and ending a decade of CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front rule. The Congress alone won 63 seats, while ally IUML won 22. The LDF was reduced to 35 seats.

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Kerala Cabinet Ministers

Satheesan will hold the finance portfolio in addition to serving as Chief Minister. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has been given charge of the Home department.

Congress ministers in the new government also include Sunny Joseph, AP Anilkumar, PC Vishnunadh, Roji M John, Bindhu Krishna, M Liju, T Siddique and OJ Janeesh. KA Thulasi has also been included in the ministry and will be one of the two women ministers from the Congress quota.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will be represented by PK Kunhalikutty, PK Basheer, N Shamsudheen, KM Shaji and Abdul Gafoor.

Leaders from UDF alliance partners include CP John from the CMP, Shibu Baby John from the RSP, Anoop Jacob from the Kerala Congress (Jacob) faction and Mons Joseph from the Kerala Congress (Joseph) faction.

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The alliance has also announced Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan as Speaker of the Kerala Assembly, while Shanimol Usman will serve as Deputy Speaker.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attended the swearing-in ceremony, with Satheesan personally going to the airport to receive them.

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