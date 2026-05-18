New BJP Govt In West Bengal Orders Fresh Probe Into Messi Event Fiasco, Minister Says Tickets May Be Refunded

West Bengal's new BJP government has ordered a fresh probe into the Lionel Messi event controversy at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium in December 2025, with the state's new Sports Minister indicating that ticket refunds for affected spectators are also under consideration.

What Happened

On December 13, 2025, footbal icon Lionel Messi arrived at Salt Lake Stadium along with teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul as part of his G.O.A.T. India Tour. Almost immediately, politicians, celebrities, photographers and officials surrounded him, causing delays and chaos. Paying spectators in the stands — many of whom had shelled out upwards of Rs12,000 per ticket — could barely see the superstar footballer.

A large number of people allegedly entered the stadium without valid access, leading to security breaches and severe overcrowding. Messi left the venue in approximately 25 minutes, with his manager citing an unsafe environment. Frustrated spectators began vandalising the stadium, ripping up seats and throwing them onto the pitch along with bottles and banners.

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Initial Response

Then-Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a public apology and constituted an inquiry committee under retired Justice Ashim Kumar Ray. Aroop Biswas, who was sports minister then and had been present with Messi throughout the event, resigned from his post.

A four-member Special Investigating Team was also formed, comprising senior police officials. Event organiser Satadru Dutta was arrested on the day of the incident. Dutta has since alleged he was made a scapegoat to shield those responsible, claiming the inquiry was compromised since police were investigating their own colleagues.

He has filed a Rs100-crore defamation lawsuit and approached the Supreme Court. No refunds were issued to ticketholders under the previous government.

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New Government's Action

In the recently held Assembly elections, the BJP came to power in West Bengal, ending 15 years of TMC rule.

Newly appointed Sports Minister Nishith Pramanik said the administration had called for all files related to the event and would examine ticket sales, security arrangements and administrative lapses.

"What happened was extremely unfortunate. We have sought all related files. The matter will be thoroughly examined, and if corruption or irregularities are established, necessary action will be taken," he said.

Pramanik added discussions were underway on whether refunds could be considered for affected spectators, though no final decision has been taken.

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