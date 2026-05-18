Meta May 20 Layoff Panic: Ex-Employee Recalls 'Doomsday' Atmosphere As Staff Hoarded Office Snacks

Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta is set to lay off as many as 8,000 employees, which makes up around 10% of the company's global workforce. According to a Reuters report, the company plans multiple rounds of job cuts this year, starting May 20.

As the deadline approaches, reports are emerging that Meta employees are reeling from severe anxiety. Former Meta employee Adel Wu has said stress levels inside the company are high, with many employees uncertain about their future. In a post on X, she said some workers are “hoping to get laid off”, while others fear losing a job they depend on.

“My friends still there are either just waiting, hoping to get laid off or extremely anxious because the job is their lifeline,” she said on Saturday.

Wu also recalled witnessing one of the earliest layoffs at the company, when employees were stuffing their bags with free office snacks, drinks and chargers.

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“I remember the very first big layoff the night before was almost like doomsday, people were stuffing their bags with free snacks and drinks and chargers. Very weird time to be in big tech,” she added.

After the May 20 layoffs, Meta is expected to carry out more job cuts in the second half of the year, Reuters reported earlier.

The development comes as CEO Zuckerberg is investing heavily in artificial intelligence as Meta restructures operations around AI-driven efficiency. The company's planned layoffs also reflect a broader trend across the tech industry. Top firms including Amazon are also on a similar path, eliminating around 30,000 roles in the recent months.

The news about Meta's anticipated layoffs has also triggered sharp social media reactions. Reacting to Wu's viral X post, some users described employees stocking up on office supplies as a form of “trauma bonding.” They joked that it would become a memorable story to share in the future.

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“Stuffing bags with free stuff after layoff news is a weird cope. but i guess Meta is full of weirdos. makes sense,” a user posted.

Another user said, “Haha, I remember waking up at like 3 am PT to sit and stare at my inbox for the email of doom. Trauma bonding. Makes for a crazy story to tell in the future.”

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