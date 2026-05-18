CSK vs SRH: Rain Threat? Check Weather Forecast Ahead Of Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Match

With the playoff qualification on the line, Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim to overcome their inconsistent form when they face Chennai Super Kings in a crucial 2026 Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

SRH are currently third on the table with 14 points from 12 matches and need wins in both remaining games to seal a playoff spot. Even one defeat could leave their fate dependent on results involving Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

Pat Cummins' side has struggled for consistency, losing two of their last three matches. Their batting collapse against Gujarat Titans, where they were bowled out for 86 while chasing 169, exposed their vulnerability despite a strong bowling effort.

CSK, meanwhile, remain in contention despite sitting sixth with 12 points from 12 games. Ruturaj Gaikwad's side must win both remaining matches to stay alive in the playoff race.

The five-time champions have battled injuries and squad changes throughout the season but continue to fight hard. Youngsters Kartik Sharma and Urvil Patel have impressed with the bat, though CSK's bowling remains a concern after conceding a century opening stand to Lucknow Super Giants in their previous outing.

Weather

As the two sides gear up for the crucial clash, here is a look at Chennai's weather for the day.

According to India Meteorological Department, Chennai is likely to experience partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm on Monday. The maximum temperature will be around 37°, with minimum temperature around 28° C.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Playoff Chances: GT, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, DC And KKR Qualification Scenarios Explained

All Eyes on MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni is yet to feature in a single game this IPL season, and Chennai Super Kings' clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad could be a significant one if 2026 turns out to be his final campaign. With this being CSK's last home match of the season, fans are eager to see Dhoni at Chepauk one last time.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batter trained with the squad for around 30 minutes ahead of the game, but there is still no confirmation on whether he will take the field against SRH.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026, SRH vs CSK: Will MS Dhoni Play Today's Match In Chepauk? Here's What We Know

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.